EAST CENTRAL 2A

Team Conf. All

East Duplin 2-0 5-1

Wallace-RH 2-0 4-1

Kinston 1-1 5-1

SW Onslow 1-1 1-4

North Lenoir 0-1 3-1

James Kenan 0-1 1-2

South Lenoir 0-2 2-2

Last Week’s Games (Oct. 1)

E.Duplin 31, Kinston 27

WRH 76, S.Lenoir 26

J.Kenan 40, S.Colum. 0

SWO 41, N.Lenoir 20

This Week’s Games (Oct. 8)

N.Lenoir at Wallace-RH

Kinston at SW Onslow

J.Kenan at S.Lenoir

–OPEN: E.Duplin

Conference game

COASTAL 3A

Team Conf. All

White Oak 0-0 4-1

West Carteret 0-0 2-2

Croatan 0-0 2-3

Dixon 0-0 1-2

Swansboro 0-0 1-3

Richlands 0-0 0-3

Last Week’s Games (Sept. 24)

Midway 33, Richlands 13

Croatan 62, E.Carteret 6

Southside 44, Swans. 7

Dixon 52, Trask 32

OPEN–White Oak,

West Carteret

This Week’s Games (Oct. 1)

Swansboro at Richlands

Croatan at White Oak

W.Carteret at Dixon

Conference game

CAROLINA 1A

Team Conf. All

Rosewood 0-0 2-1

North Duplin 0-0 2-3

Hobbton 0-0 2-3

Lakewood 0-0 2-4

xUnion opted out of season

Last Week’s Games (Sept. 24)

No’wood 34, Hobbton 14

Pender 62, Lakewood 6

OPEN–North Duplin

Canceled: Rosewood at Southside

This Week’s Games (Oct. 1)

Rosewood at Hobbton

Lakewood at Wake Chr.

OPEN–N.Duplin

NCISAA BIG EAST

Team Conf. Al

Harrells Christ 2-0 5-0

Ravenscroft 1-0 4-1

Trinity Christ. 1-1 2-1

Legion Collegiate 0-0 0-3

N. Raleigh Chr. 0-1 3-1

Wake Christian 0-2 1-3

Last Week’s Games (Sept. 24)

HCA 42, N.Raleigh 7

Trinity 44, Wake 6

Ravenscroft 41, N.Wake 6

Unreported: Legion Coll.

This Week’s Games (Oct. 1)

HCA at Cabarrus/Concord

High Point at Ravenscroft

Covenant at N.Raleigh

Wake at Lakewood

Conference game

