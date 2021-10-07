EAST CENTRAL 2A
Team Conf. All
East Duplin 2-0 5-1
Wallace-RH 2-0 4-1
Kinston 1-1 5-1
SW Onslow 1-1 1-4
North Lenoir 0-1 3-1
James Kenan 0-1 1-2
South Lenoir 0-2 2-2
Last Week’s Games (Oct. 1)
E.Duplin 31, Kinston 27
WRH 76, S.Lenoir 26
J.Kenan 40, S.Colum. 0
SWO 41, N.Lenoir 20
This Week’s Games (Oct. 8)
N.Lenoir at Wallace-RH
Kinston at SW Onslow
J.Kenan at S.Lenoir
–OPEN: E.Duplin
Conference game
COASTAL 3A
Team Conf. All
White Oak 0-0 4-1
West Carteret 0-0 2-2
Croatan 0-0 2-3
Dixon 0-0 1-2
Swansboro 0-0 1-3
Richlands 0-0 0-3
Last Week’s Games (Sept. 24)
Midway 33, Richlands 13
Croatan 62, E.Carteret 6
Southside 44, Swans. 7
Dixon 52, Trask 32
OPEN–White Oak,
West Carteret
This Week’s Games (Oct. 1)
Swansboro at Richlands
Croatan at White Oak
W.Carteret at Dixon
Conference game
CAROLINA 1A
Team Conf. All
Rosewood 0-0 2-1
North Duplin 0-0 2-3
Hobbton 0-0 2-3
Lakewood 0-0 2-4
xUnion opted out of season
Last Week’s Games (Sept. 24)
No’wood 34, Hobbton 14
Pender 62, Lakewood 6
OPEN–North Duplin
Canceled: Rosewood at Southside
This Week’s Games (Oct. 1)
Rosewood at Hobbton
Lakewood at Wake Chr.
OPEN–N.Duplin
NCISAA BIG EAST
Team Conf. Al
Harrells Christ 2-0 5-0
Ravenscroft 1-0 4-1
Trinity Christ. 1-1 2-1
Legion Collegiate 0-0 0-3
N. Raleigh Chr. 0-1 3-1
Wake Christian 0-2 1-3
Last Week’s Games (Sept. 24)
HCA 42, N.Raleigh 7
Trinity 44, Wake 6
Ravenscroft 41, N.Wake 6
Unreported: Legion Coll.
This Week’s Games (Oct. 1)
HCA at Cabarrus/Concord
High Point at Ravenscroft
Covenant at N.Raleigh
Wake at Lakewood
Conference game