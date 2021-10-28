EAST CENTRAL 2A
Team Conf. All East Duplin 5-0 8-1
Wallace-RH 4-1 7-2
James Kenan 4-1 5-2
Kinston 2-3 6-3
SW Onslow 2-3 2-6
North Lenoir 1-4 4-4
South Lenoir 0-6 2-6
(Oct. 15) Games
E.Duplin 24, Wallace-RH 21
J.Kenan 28, SW Onslow 0
N.Lenoir 36, S.Lenoir 14
OPEN:SW Onslow
(Oct. 29) Games
Wallace-RH at J.Kenan
SW Onslow at E.Duplin
Kinston at N.Lenoir
S.Lenoir at Tarboro (Thu)
COASTAL 3A
Team Conf. All West Carteret 4-0 6-2
White Oak 3-1 7-2
Swansboro 3-1 4-4
Croatan 2-2 4-5
Dixon 0-4 1-6
Richlands 0-4 0-7
(Oct. 15) Games
White Oak 47, Richlands 0
W.Carteret 48, Swans.7
Croatan 34, Dixon 7
(Oct. 29) Games
Richlands at Dixon
White Oak at Swansboro
W.Carteret at Croatan
CAROLINA 1A
Team Conf. All
Rosewood 2-0 4-2
Lakewood 2-0 4-5
North Duplin 0-2 3-5
Hobbton 0-2 3-6
(xUnion opted out of season)
(Oct. 15) Games
Rosewood 49, N.Duplin 21
Hobbton 43, John Paul 37
OPEN–Lakewood
(Oct. 29) Games
Hobbton at N.Duplin
Rosewood at Lakewood
Conference game
NCISAA BIG EAST
Team Conf. All
Harrells Christian 3-0 8-1
N. Raleigh Chr. 2-1 6-2
Ravenscroft 2-1 6-3
Trinity Christian 1-2 2-5
Wake Christian 0-4 2-6
(x-Legion Coll. withdrew)
(Oct. 15) Games
HCA 42, Ravenscroft 0
N.Ral. 40, Wake Chr. 14
Forest Hills 31, Trinity 8
(Oct. 29) Games
HCA at Trinity Chr.
N.Ral. at Ravenscroft
Wake Chr. at Metrolina
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Thursday
South Fla at ECU
Saturday
UNC at Notre Dame
Duke at Wake Forest
NC State: Open
NFL
Thursday
Green Bay at Arizona
Sunday 1 p.m. Games
Carolina at Atlanta
Tennessee at Indianapolis
Miami at Buffalo
Cincinnati at Cleveland
Philadelphia at Detroit
LA Rams at Texans
San Fransisco at Chicago
Tampa at New Orleans
Washington at Denver
Sunday 4 P.M. Games
New England at LA Charger
Jacksonville at Seattle
Tampa Bay at New Orleans
Washington at Denver
Sunday 8:15 Game
Dallas at Minnesota
MNF
NY Giants at Kansas City