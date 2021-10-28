EAST CENTRAL 2A

Team Conf. All East Duplin 5-0 8-1

Wallace-RH 4-1 7-2

James Kenan 4-1 5-2

Kinston 2-3 6-3

SW Onslow 2-3 2-6

North Lenoir 1-4 4-4

South Lenoir 0-6 2-6

(Oct. 15) Games

E.Duplin 24, Wallace-RH 21

J.Kenan 28, SW Onslow 0

N.Lenoir 36, S.Lenoir 14

OPEN:SW Onslow

(Oct. 29) Games

Wallace-RH at J.Kenan

SW Onslow at E.Duplin

Kinston at N.Lenoir

S.Lenoir at Tarboro (Thu)

COASTAL 3A

Team Conf. All West Carteret 4-0 6-2

White Oak 3-1 7-2

Swansboro 3-1 4-4

Croatan 2-2 4-5

Dixon 0-4 1-6

Richlands 0-4 0-7

(Oct. 15) Games

White Oak 47, Richlands 0

W.Carteret 48, Swans.7

Croatan 34, Dixon 7

(Oct. 29) Games

Richlands at Dixon

White Oak at Swansboro

W.Carteret at Croatan

CAROLINA 1A

Team Conf. All

Rosewood 2-0 4-2

Lakewood 2-0 4-5

North Duplin 0-2 3-5

Hobbton 0-2 3-6

(xUnion opted out of season)

(Oct. 15) Games

Rosewood 49, N.Duplin 21

Hobbton 43, John Paul 37

OPEN–Lakewood

(Oct. 29) Games

Hobbton at N.Duplin

Rosewood at Lakewood

Conference game

NCISAA BIG EAST

Team Conf. All

Harrells Christian 3-0 8-1

N. Raleigh Chr. 2-1 6-2

Ravenscroft 2-1 6-3

Trinity Christian 1-2 2-5

Wake Christian 0-4 2-6

(x-Legion Coll. withdrew)

(Oct. 15) Games

HCA 42, Ravenscroft 0

N.Ral. 40, Wake Chr. 14

Forest Hills 31, Trinity 8

(Oct. 29) Games

HCA at Trinity Chr.

N.Ral. at Ravenscroft

Wake Chr. at Metrolina

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Thursday

South Fla at ECU

Saturday

UNC at Notre Dame

Duke at Wake Forest

NC State: Open

NFL

Thursday

Green Bay at Arizona

Sunday 1 p.m. Games

Carolina at Atlanta

Tennessee at Indianapolis

Miami at Buffalo

Cincinnati at Cleveland

Philadelphia at Detroit

LA Rams at Texans

San Fransisco at Chicago

Tampa at New Orleans

Washington at Denver

Sunday 4 P.M. Games

New England at LA Charger

Jacksonville at Seattle

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

Washington at Denver

Sunday 8:15 Game

Dallas at Minnesota

MNF

NY Giants at Kansas City

