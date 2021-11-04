EAST CENTRAL 2A
Team Conf. All East Duplin 6-0 9-1
Wallace-RH 5-1 8-2
James Kenan 4-2 5-3
Kinston 3-3 7-3
SW Onslow 2-4 2-7
North Lenoir 1-5 4-6
South Lenoir 0-6 2-7
Last Week (Oct. 29)
Wallace-RH 36, J.Kenan 28
E.Duplin 31, SW Onslow 14
Kinston 31, N.Lenoir 14
Tarboro 48, S.Lenoir 16
Conference game
This Week (Nov. 5)
COASTAL 3A
Team Conf. All West Carteret 5-0 7-2
White Oak 4-1 8-2
Swansboro 3-2 4-5
Croatan 2-3 4-6
Dixon 1-4 2-6
Richlands 0-5 0-8
Last Week (Oct. 29)
Dixon 21, Richlands 20
White Oak 66, Swansboro 23
W.Carteret 34, Croatan 14
This Week (Nov. 5)
CAROLINA 1A
Team Conf. All Rosewood 3-0 5-2
Lakewood 2-1 4-6
Hobbton 1-2 4-6
North Duplin 0-3 3-6
(xUnion opted out of season)
Last Week (Oct. 29)
Hobbton 50, N.Duplin 26
Rosewood 35, Lakewood 28
This Week (Nov. 5)
NCISAA BIG EAST
Team Conf. All
Harrells Chris. 4-0 9-1
N. Raleigh Chr. 3-1 7-2
Ravenscroft 2-2 6-4
Trinity Christian 1-3 2-6
Wake Christian 0-4 2-7
(x-Legion Coll. withdrew)
Last Week (Oct. 29)
HCA 56, Trinity 20
N.Ral. 19, Ravenscroft 14
Metrolina 34, Wake Chr. 20
This Week (Nov. 5)
NFL
Thursday
NY Jets at Indianapolis
Sunday 1 p.m. Games
Atlanta at New Orleans
Cleveland at Dallas
New England at Carolina
Minnesota at Cincinnati
Buffalo at Jacksonville
Texans at Miami
Sunday 4 p.m. Games
LA Chargers at NY Giants
Green Bay at San Francisco
Arizona at LA Rams
8:30 p.m. Game
Tennessee at LA Rams
MNF
Chicago at Pittsburgh