EAST CENTRAL 2A

Team Conf. All East Duplin 6-0 9-1

Wallace-RH 5-1 8-2

James Kenan 4-2 5-3

Kinston 3-3 7-3

SW Onslow 2-4 2-7

North Lenoir 1-5 4-6

South Lenoir 0-6 2-7

Last Week (Oct. 29)

Wallace-RH 36, J.Kenan 28

E.Duplin 31, SW Onslow 14

Kinston 31, N.Lenoir 14

Tarboro 48, S.Lenoir 16

Conference game

This Week (Nov. 5)

(Playoff pairings are

on Page B1)

COASTAL 3A

Team Conf. All West Carteret 5-0 7-2

White Oak 4-1 8-2

Swansboro 3-2 4-5

Croatan 2-3 4-6

Dixon 1-4 2-6

Richlands 0-5 0-8

Last Week (Oct. 29)

Dixon 21, Richlands 20

White Oak 66, Swansboro 23

W.Carteret 34, Croatan 14

This Week (Nov. 5)

(Playoff pairings are

on B1)

CAROLINA 1A

Team Conf. All Rosewood 3-0 5-2

Lakewood 2-1 4-6

Hobbton 1-2 4-6

North Duplin 0-3 3-6

(xUnion opted out of season)

Last Week (Oct. 29)

Hobbton 50, N.Duplin 26

Rosewood 35, Lakewood 28

This Week (Nov. 5)

(Playoff pairings are

on B1)

NCISAA BIG EAST

Team Conf. All

Harrells Chris. 4-0 9-1

N. Raleigh Chr. 3-1 7-2

Ravenscroft 2-2 6-4

Trinity Christian 1-3 2-6

Wake Christian 0-4 2-7

(x-Legion Coll. withdrew)

Last Week (Oct. 29)

HCA 56, Trinity 20

N.Ral. 19, Ravenscroft 14

Metrolina 34, Wake Chr. 20

This Week (Nov. 5)

(Playoff pairings are

on Page B1)\

NFL

Thursday

NY Jets at Indianapolis

Sunday 1 p.m. Games

Atlanta at New Orleans

Cleveland at Dallas

New England at Carolina

Minnesota at Cincinnati

Buffalo at Jacksonville

Texans at Miami

Sunday 4 p.m. Games

LA Chargers at NY Giants

Green Bay at San Francisco

Arizona at LA Rams

8:30 p.m. Game

Tennessee at LA Rams

MNF

Chicago at Pittsburgh

