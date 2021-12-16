EAST CENTRAL 2A

Team Conf. All East Duplin 6-0 11-2

Wallace-RH 5-1 13-3

James Kenan 4-2 6-4

Kinston 3-3 8-4

SW Onslow 2-4 2-8

North Lenoir 1-5 4-6

South Lenoir 0-6 2-7

2A State Final (Dec. 3)

Shelby 55, WRH 34

COASTAL 3A

Team Conf. All West Carteret 5-0 8-3

White Oak 4-1 8-3

Swansboro 3-2 4-5

Croatan 2-3 4-7

Dixon 1-4 2-6

Richlands 0-5 0-8

CAROLINA 1A

Team Conf. All Rosewood 3-0 6-3

Lakewood 2-1 4-7

Hobbton 1-2 5-7

North Duplin 0-3 3-7

  • Union opted out.

NCISAA BIG EAST

Team Conf. All

Harrells Chr. 4-0 11-2

N. Raleigh Chr. 3-1 7-3

Ravenscroft 2-2 6-5

Trinity Chr. 1-3 2-6

Wake Chr. 0-4 2-7

(Legion Coll. withdrew)

NFL

Thursday

Kansas City at LA Chargers

Saturday

Las Vegas at Cleveland

N. England at Indianapolis

Sunday 1 p.m.

Dallas at NY Giants

Texas at Jacksonville

Tennessee at Pittsburgh

NY Jets at Miami

Washington at Philadelphia

Arizona at Detroit

Carolina at Buffalo

4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Denver

Atlanta at San Francisco

Seattle at LA Rams

Green Bay at Baltimore

8:20 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay

MNF

Minnesota at Chicago

