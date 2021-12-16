EAST CENTRAL 2A
Team Conf. All East Duplin 6-0 11-2
Wallace-RH 5-1 13-3
James Kenan 4-2 6-4
Kinston 3-3 8-4
SW Onslow 2-4 2-8
North Lenoir 1-5 4-6
South Lenoir 0-6 2-7
2A State Final (Dec. 3)
Shelby 55, WRH 34
COASTAL 3A
Team Conf. All West Carteret 5-0 8-3
White Oak 4-1 8-3
Swansboro 3-2 4-5
Croatan 2-3 4-7
Dixon 1-4 2-6
Richlands 0-5 0-8
CAROLINA 1A
Team Conf. All Rosewood 3-0 6-3
Lakewood 2-1 4-7
Hobbton 1-2 5-7
North Duplin 0-3 3-7
- Union opted out.
NCISAA BIG EAST
Team Conf. All
Harrells Chr. 4-0 11-2
N. Raleigh Chr. 3-1 7-3
Ravenscroft 2-2 6-5
Trinity Chr. 1-3 2-6
Wake Chr. 0-4 2-7
(Legion Coll. withdrew)
NFL
Thursday
Kansas City at LA Chargers
Saturday
Las Vegas at Cleveland
N. England at Indianapolis
Sunday 1 p.m.
Dallas at NY Giants
Texas at Jacksonville
Tennessee at Pittsburgh
NY Jets at Miami
Washington at Philadelphia
Arizona at Detroit
Carolina at Buffalo
4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Denver
Atlanta at San Francisco
Seattle at LA Rams
Green Bay at Baltimore
8:20 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
MNF
Minnesota at Chicago