EAST CENTRAL 2A

Team Conf. All East Duplin 6-0 11-2

Wallace-RH 5-1 12-2

James Kenan 4-2 6-4

Kinston 3-3 8-4

SW Onslow 2-4 2-8

North Lenoir 1-5 4-6

South Lenoir 0-6 2-7

East Semifinal (Nov. 26)

WRH 57, Northeastern 22

East Final (Dec. 3)

No. 10 Wallace-Rose Hill

at No. 1 Princeton

* All schools except WRH

have completed their season.

COASTAL 3A

Team Conf. All

West Carteret 5-0 8-3

White Oak 4-1 8-3

Swansboro 3-2 4-5

Croatan 2-3 4-7

Dixon 1-4 2-6

Richlands 0-5 0-8

* All schools have

completed their season.

CAROLINA 1A

Team Conf. All Rosewood 3-0 6-3

Lakewood 2-1 4-7

Hobbton 1-2 5-7

North Duplin 0-3 3-7

(Union opted out of season)

3rd Round (Nov. 19)

North Hampton 34, Rosewood 16

* All schools have

completed their season.

NCISAA BIG EAST

Team Conf. All

Harrells Chr. 4-0 11-2

N. Raleigh Chr. 3-1 7-3

Ravenscroft 2-2 6-5

Trinity Chr. 1-3 2-6

Wake Chr. 0-4 2-7

(Legion Coll. withdrew)

State Final (Nov. 19)

Cabarrus 34, HCA 31

* All schools have

completed their season.

NFL

Thursday

Dallas at New Orleans

Sunday 1 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago

Indianapolis at Houston

LA Chargers at Cincinnati

Minnesota at Detroit

NY Giants at Miami

Philadelphia at NY Jets

Tampa Bay at Atlanta

Sunday 4 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

San Francisco at Seattle

Denver at Kansas City

MNF

New England at Buffalo

