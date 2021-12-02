EAST CENTRAL 2A
Team Conf. All East Duplin 6-0 11-2
Wallace-RH 5-1 12-2
James Kenan 4-2 6-4
Kinston 3-3 8-4
SW Onslow 2-4 2-8
North Lenoir 1-5 4-6
South Lenoir 0-6 2-7
East Semifinal (Nov. 26)
WRH 57, Northeastern 22
East Final (Dec. 3)
No. 10 Wallace-Rose Hill
at No. 1 Princeton
* All schools except WRH
have completed their season.
COASTAL 3A
Team Conf. All
West Carteret 5-0 8-3
White Oak 4-1 8-3
Swansboro 3-2 4-5
Croatan 2-3 4-7
Dixon 1-4 2-6
Richlands 0-5 0-8
* All schools have
completed their season.
CAROLINA 1A
Team Conf. All Rosewood 3-0 6-3
Lakewood 2-1 4-7
Hobbton 1-2 5-7
North Duplin 0-3 3-7
(Union opted out of season)
3rd Round (Nov. 19)
North Hampton 34, Rosewood 16
* All schools have
completed their season.
NCISAA BIG EAST
Team Conf. All
Harrells Chr. 4-0 11-2
N. Raleigh Chr. 3-1 7-3
Ravenscroft 2-2 6-5
Trinity Chr. 1-3 2-6
Wake Chr. 0-4 2-7
(Legion Coll. withdrew)
State Final (Nov. 19)
Cabarrus 34, HCA 31
* All schools have
completed their season.
NFL
Thursday
Dallas at New Orleans
Sunday 1 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago
Indianapolis at Houston
LA Chargers at Cincinnati
Minnesota at Detroit
NY Giants at Miami
Philadelphia at NY Jets
Tampa Bay at Atlanta
Sunday 4 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas
Baltimore at Pittsburgh
San Francisco at Seattle
Denver at Kansas City
MNF
New England at Buffalo