EAST CENTRAL 2ATeam Conf. All East Duplin 0-0 1-0 James Kenan 0-0 1-0 Kinston 0-0 1-0 Wallace-Rose Hill 0-0 1-0 South Lenoir 0-0 1-0 North Lenoir 0-0 0-1 SW Onslow 0-0 0-1 This Week’s Games East Duplin at Princeton Clinton at Wallace-RH Dixon at James Kenan Kinston at Greene Central SW Onslow at Richlands Farmville C. at Greene C. S.Lenoir at Swansboro Last Week’s Scores East Duplin 49, Dixon 0 Wallace-RH 61, E.Bladen 7 J.Kenan 69, A-Grifton 21 Kinston 30, S.Central 28 Jacksonville 14, SWO 0 Greene C. 50, N.Lenoir 0 S.Lenoir 48, Jones C. 6 COASTAL 3ATeam Conf. All West Carteret 0-0 1-0 White Oak 0-0 0-0 Croatan 0-0 0-1 Dixon 0-0 0-1 Richlands 0-0 0-1 Swansboro 0-0 0-1 This Week’s Games Havelock at W.Carteret Jacksonville at White Oak S.Lenoir at Swansboro Pamlico at Croatan Dixon at James Kenan SW Onslow at Richlands Last Week’s Scores White Oak 30, Richlands 10 W.Carteret 27, W.Craven 10 E.Carteret 34, Swansboro 7 Havelock 42, Croatan 0 E.Duplin 49, Dixon 0 White Oak idle CAROLINA 1ATeam Conf. All Hobbton 0-0 1-0 Lakewood 0-0 1-0 North Duplin 0-0 0-1 Rosewood 0-0 0-1 Union 0-0 0-0 This Week’s Games N.Duplin at Northside-Pine. Rosewood at N.Johnston Lakewood at Jones Cent. Trask at Hobbton Union at Pender Last Week’s Scores Southside 21, N.Duplin 6 Lakewood 52, Spr. Creek 0 CB Aycock 32, Rosewood 26 Hobbton 40, Midway 32 W.Columbus 55, Union 0 OPEN–Union NCISAA BIG EASTTeam Conf. All Harrells Christian 0-0 1-0 Ravenscroft 0-0 1-0 Trinity Chr. 0-0 1-0 N. Raleigh Chr. 0-0 0-1 Wake Chr. 0-0 0-1 This Week’s Games High Point Chr. at HCA N.Raleigh at South Wake N.Wake at Ravenscroft Covenant Day at Wake Last Week’s Scores HCA 55, Parrott 38 Cabarrus 42, N.Ral. 26 Ravenscroft 65, Granville 34 Trinity 60, Grace Chr. 0 Hickory Grove 35, Wake 17