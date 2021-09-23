EAST CENTRAL 2A
Team Conf. All
Kinston 1-0 5-0
East Duplin 1-0 4-1
Wallace-RH 1-0 3-1
North Lenoir 0-0 3-0
South Lenoir 0-1 2-1
James Kenan 0-1 0-2
SW Onslow 0-1 0-4
Last Week’s Games (Sept. 14)
E.Duplin 41, J.Kenan 6
WRH 62, SW Onslow 22
Kinston 55, S.Lenoir 12
OPEN–N.Lenoir
This Week’s Games
(Sept. 24)
Kinston at E.Duplin
S.Lenoir at WRH
S.Columbus at J.Kenan
SW Onslow at N.Lenoir
Conference game
COASTAL 3A
Team Conf. All White Oak 0-0 4-1
West Carteret 0-0 2-2
Swansboro 0-0 1-2
Croatan 0-0 1-3
Richlands 0-0 0-2
Dixon 0-0 0-2
Last Week’s Games (Sept. 14)
White Oak 44, Trask 0
Princeton 42, Richlands 0
Pender 54,Dixon 0
W.Carteret 33, E.Carteret 0
N.Pitt 34, Croatan 14
OPEN–Swansboro
This Week’s Games
(Sept. 24)
Richlands at Midway
Croatan at E.Carteret
Swansboro at Southside
OPEN–Dixon, White Oak, W.Carteret
CAROLNA 1A
Team Conf. All
Hobbton 0-0 2-2
Rosewood 0-0 2-1
North Duplin 0-0 2-3
Lakewood 0-0 2-3
(x Union opted out of season)
Last Week’s Games (Sept. 17)
Pamlico 32, North Duplin 8
W.Columbus 43, Lakew. 24
E.Wayne 18, Hobbton 13
Canceled
Rosewood at Northside-Pine.
This Week’s Games
(Sept. 24)
Rosewood at Southside
Hobbton at Northwood
Pender at Lakewood
OPEN–N.Duplin
NCISAA BIG EAST
Team Conf. All
Harrells Christian 1-0 4-0
Ravenscroft 1-0 3-1
N. Raleigh Chr. 0-0 3-0
Legion Collegiate 0-0 0-3
Trinity Christian 0-1 1-1
Wake Christian 0-1 1-2
This Week’s Games
(Sept. 17)
Harrells 62, Wake 8
Char. Latin 33, Legion 0
Ravenscroft 55, Trinity 26
OPEN– N.Raleigh
This Week’s Games
(Sept. 24)
HCA at N.Raleigh
Trinity at Wake
N.Wake at Ravenscroft
Legion at Hemingway
Conference game