EAST CENTRAL 2A

Team Conf. All

Kinston 1-0 5-0

East Duplin 1-0 4-1

Wallace-RH 1-0 3-1

North Lenoir 0-0 3-0

South Lenoir 0-1 2-1

James Kenan 0-1 0-2

SW Onslow 0-1 0-4

Last Week’s Games (Sept. 14)

E.Duplin 41, J.Kenan 6

WRH 62, SW Onslow 22

Kinston 55, S.Lenoir 12

OPEN–N.Lenoir

This Week’s Games

(Sept. 24)

Kinston at E.Duplin

S.Lenoir at WRH

S.Columbus at J.Kenan

SW Onslow at N.Lenoir

Conference game

COASTAL 3A

Team Conf. All White Oak 0-0 4-1

West Carteret 0-0 2-2

Swansboro 0-0 1-2

Croatan 0-0 1-3

Richlands 0-0 0-2

Dixon 0-0 0-2

Last Week’s Games (Sept. 14)

White Oak 44, Trask 0

Princeton 42, Richlands 0

Pender 54,Dixon 0

W.Carteret 33, E.Carteret 0

N.Pitt 34, Croatan 14

OPEN–Swansboro

This Week’s Games

(Sept. 24)

Richlands at Midway

Croatan at E.Carteret

Swansboro at Southside

OPEN–Dixon, White Oak, W.Carteret

CAROLNA 1A

Team Conf. All

Hobbton 0-0 2-2

Rosewood 0-0 2-1

North Duplin 0-0 2-3

Lakewood 0-0 2-3

(x Union opted out of season)

Last Week’s Games (Sept. 17)

Pamlico 32, North Duplin 8

W.Columbus 43, Lakew. 24

E.Wayne 18, Hobbton 13

Canceled

Rosewood at Northside-Pine.

This Week’s Games

(Sept. 24)

Rosewood at Southside

Hobbton at Northwood

Pender at Lakewood

OPEN–N.Duplin

NCISAA BIG EAST

Team Conf. All

Harrells Christian 1-0 4-0

Ravenscroft 1-0 3-1

N. Raleigh Chr. 0-0 3-0

Legion Collegiate 0-0 0-3

Trinity Christian 0-1 1-1

Wake Christian 0-1 1-2

This Week’s Games

(Sept. 17)

Harrells 62, Wake 8

Char. Latin 33, Legion 0

Ravenscroft 55, Trinity 26

OPEN– N.Raleigh

This Week’s Games

(Sept. 24)

HCA at N.Raleigh

Trinity at Wake

N.Wake at Ravenscroft

Legion at Hemingway

Conference game

