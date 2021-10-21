EAST CENTRAL 2A
Team Conf. All Wallace-RH 4-0 7-1
East Duplin 4-0 7-1
James Kenan 3-1 4-2
SW Onslow 2-2 2-5
Kinston 2-3 6-3
North Lenoir 0-4 3-4
South Lenoir 0-5 2-5
(Oct. 15)
WRH 62, Kinston 35
E.Duplin 56, S.Lenoir 0
J.Kenan 42, N.Lenoir 14
OPEN–SW Onslow
(Oct.22)
E.Duplin at WRH
J.Kenan at SW Onslow
N.Lenoir at S.Lenoir
COASTAL 3A
Team Conf. All
West Carteret 3-0 5-2
Swansboro 3-0 4-3
White Oak 2-1 6-2
Croatan 1-2 3-5
Dixon 0-3 1-5
Richlands 0-3 0-6
(Oct. 15)
W.Cartert.35, Richlands 19
Swansboro 42, Croatan 38
White Oak 34, Dixon 8
(Oct.22)
Richlands at White Oak
Swansboro at W.Carteret
Dixon at Croatan
CAROLINA 1A
Team Conf. All
Lakewood 2-0 4-5
Rosewood 1-0 3-2
North Duplin 0-1 3-4
Hobbton 0-1 2-6
(xUnion opted out of season)
(Oct. 15)
N.Duplin 41, B. Grass 14
Lakewood 42, Hobbton 28
OPEN–Rosewood
(Oct.22)
N.Duplin at Rosewood
OPEN–Lakewood, Hobbton
Conference game
NCISAA BIG EAST
Team Conf. All
Harrells Christian 2-0 7-1
Ravenscroft 2-0 6-2
N. Raleigh Chr. 1-1 5-2
Trinity Christian 1-2 2-4
Wake Christian 0-3 2-5
(x-Legion Coll. withdrew)
(Oct. 15)
HCA- E.Chapel Hill (Cancelled)
Ravenscroft 53, W.Chr. 20
N.Raleigh 14, Trinity 8
(Oct.22)
Ravenscroft at HCA
N.Ral. at Wake Chr.
Trinity at Forest Hills
COLLEGE (Sat.)
NCSU at Miami
UNC: Open
Duke: Open
Wake Forest at Clemson
NFL (Thurs.)
Denver at Cleveland
Sunday
1 p.m. Games
Washington at Green Bay
Kansas City at Tennessee
Atlanta at Miami
NY Jets at New England
Cincinnati at Baltimore
4 p.m. Games
Philadelphia at Las Vegas
Houston at Arizona
Chicago at Tampa Bay
Indianapolis at San Fransico
Monday Night Game
New Orleans at Seattle
8:30 pm.