EAST CENTRAL 2A

Team Conf. All Wallace-RH 4-0 7-1

East Duplin 4-0 7-1

James Kenan 3-1 4-2

SW Onslow 2-2 2-5

Kinston 2-3 6-3

North Lenoir 0-4 3-4

South Lenoir 0-5 2-5

(Oct. 15)

WRH 62, Kinston 35

E.Duplin 56, S.Lenoir 0

J.Kenan 42, N.Lenoir 14

OPEN–SW Onslow

(Oct.22)

E.Duplin at WRH

J.Kenan at SW Onslow

N.Lenoir at S.Lenoir

COASTAL 3A

Team Conf. All

West Carteret 3-0 5-2

Swansboro 3-0 4-3

White Oak 2-1 6-2

Croatan 1-2 3-5

Dixon 0-3 1-5

Richlands 0-3 0-6

(Oct. 15)

W.Cartert.35, Richlands 19

Swansboro 42, Croatan 38

White Oak 34, Dixon 8

(Oct.22)

Richlands at White Oak

Swansboro at W.Carteret

Dixon at Croatan

CAROLINA 1A

Team Conf. All

Lakewood 2-0 4-5

Rosewood 1-0 3-2

North Duplin 0-1 3-4

Hobbton 0-1 2-6

(xUnion opted out of season)

(Oct. 15)

N.Duplin 41, B. Grass 14

Lakewood 42, Hobbton 28

OPEN–Rosewood

(Oct.22)

N.Duplin at Rosewood

OPEN–Lakewood, Hobbton

Conference game

NCISAA BIG EAST

Team Conf. All

Harrells Christian 2-0 7-1

Ravenscroft 2-0 6-2

N. Raleigh Chr. 1-1 5-2

Trinity Christian 1-2 2-4

Wake Christian 0-3 2-5

(x-Legion Coll. withdrew)

(Oct. 15)

HCA- E.Chapel Hill (Cancelled)

Ravenscroft 53, W.Chr. 20

N.Raleigh 14, Trinity 8

(Oct.22)

Ravenscroft at HCA

N.Ral. at Wake Chr.

Trinity at Forest Hills

COLLEGE (Sat.)

NCSU at Miami

UNC: Open

Duke: Open

Wake Forest at Clemson

NFL (Thurs.)

Denver at Cleveland

Sunday

1 p.m. Games

Washington at Green Bay

Kansas City at Tennessee

Atlanta at Miami

NY Jets at New England

Cincinnati at Baltimore

4 p.m. Games

Philadelphia at Las Vegas

Houston at Arizona

Chicago at Tampa Bay

Indianapolis at San Fransico

Monday Night Game

New Orleans at Seattle

8:30 pm.

