East Central 2ATeam Conf. All East Duplin 6-0 9-1 Wallace-RH 5-1 8-2 James Kenan 4-2 8-2 Kinston 3-3 6-4 SW Onslow 2-4 2-7 South Lenoir 1-5 2-8 North Lenoir 0-6 1-9 This Week’s Games (See playoff pairings for area teams on top of B1.) Last Week’s Scores WRH 38, JK 31(OT) E.Duplin 42, SW Onslow 10 Kinston 26, N.Lenoir 6 COASTAL 3ATeam Conf. All Richlands 4-1 6-4 White Oak 4-1 7-2 West Carteret 4-1 7-3 Croatan 2-3 4-6 Swansboro 1-4 2-8 Dixon 0-5 0-10 This Week’s Games (See playoff pairings for area teams on top of B1.) Last Week’s Scores Richlands 49, Dixon 0 W.Carteret 46, Croatan 27 White Oak 14, Swansb. 9 CAROLINA 1ATeam Conf. All Rosewood 4-0 6-4 Hobbton 3-1 8-2 North Duplin 2-2 6-4 Lakewood 1-3 5-5 Union 0-4 0-8 This Week’s Games (See playoff pairings for area teams on top of B1.) This Week’s Games Hobbton 50, N.Duplin 14 Rosewood 39, Lakewood 7 OPEN–Union NCISAA BIG EASTTeam Conf. AllRavenscroft 4-0 10-1 N. Raleigh Chr. 3-1 7-3 Trinity Christian 2-2 5-4 Harrells Chr. 1-3 3-7 Wake Christian 1-4 1-10 GRACE Christian 0-1 1-9 Last Week’s Scores Trinity Chr. 59, HCA 21 Ravenscroft 27, N.Ral. 14 Metrolina 49, Wake Chr. 7 Hickory Gr. 49, GRACE 14 Division 2 Playoffs -- (6) Harrells Chr. at (3) Trinity- Winner plays (2) Covenant Day. --( 4) Hickory Grove at (5) High Point Chrs. - Winner plays (1) Asheville School —Updated by Bill Rollins