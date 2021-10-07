EAST CENTRAL 2A
Team Conf. All
Wallace-RH 3-0 5-1
East Duplin 2-0 5-1
Kinston 2-1 6-1
James Kenan 1-1 2-2
SW Onslow 1-2 1-5
North Lenoir 0-2 3-2
South Lenoir 0-3 2-3
Last Week’s Games (Oct. 1)
- WRH 69, N.Lenoir 6
- Kinston 28, SW Onslow 21
- J.Kenan 54, S.Lenoir 26
–OPEN: E.Duplin
This Week’s Games (Oct. 8)
- E.Duplin at N.Lenoir
- J.Kenan at Kinston
- SW Onslow at S.Lenoir
WRH at Rosewood
- Conference game
COASTAL 3A
Team Conf. All
White Oak 1-0 5-1
West Carteret 1-0 3-2
Swansboro 1-0 2-3
Croatan 0-1 2-4
Dixon 0-1 1-3
Richlands 0-1 0-4
- Last Week’s Games (Oct. 1)
- Swansboro 6, Richlands 0
- White Oak 36, Croatan 20
- W.Carteret 41, Dixon 8
This Week’s Games (Oct. 8)
- Richlands at Croatan
- Dixon at Swansboro
- White Oak at W.Carteret
- Conference game
CAROLINA 1A
Team Conf. All
Rosewood 1-0 3-1
North Duplin 0-0 2-3
Lakewood 0-0 2-5
Hobbton 0-1 1-5
(xUnion opted out of season)
Last Week’s Games (Oct. 1)
- Rosewood 55, Hobbton 28
Wake Chr. 28, Lakewood 27
OPEN–N.Duplin
This Week’s Games (Oct. 8)
- N.Duplin at Lakewood
Hobbton at Wake Chr.
WRH at Rosewood
- Conference game
NCISAA BIG EAST
Team Conf. All
Harrells Christ. 2-0 6-0
Ravenscroft 1-0 5-1
Trinity Christian 1-1 2-2
Legion Collegiate 0-0 0-4
N. Raleigh Chr. 0-1 4-1
Wake Christian 0-2 2-3
Last Week’s Games (Oct. 1)
HCA 21, Cabarrus 14
Ravenscroft 21, HP Chr. 14
N.Raleigh 43, Covenant 12
Wake Chr. 28, Lakewood 27
This Week’s Games (Oct. 8)
Charlotte Chr. at HCA
Ravenscroft @ Char. Latin
Providence at Trinity Chr.
Hobbton at Wake Chr.
OPEN: N.Raleigh, Legion
- No conference games
College Football
Oct. 8
East Carolina at UCF
Georgia Tech at Duke
Fla. State at UNC
Wake Forest at Syacuse
N.C. State: Open
NFL Oct. 10
Jets vs Atlanta
at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
1 p.m. Games
Denver at Pittsburgh
Detroit at Minnesota
Green Bay at Cincinatti
Miami at Tampa Bay
N. England at Houston
N. Orleans at Washington
Philadelphia at Carolina
Tennessee at Jacksonville
4 p.m. Games
Chicago at Las Vegas
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers
N.Y. Giants at Dallas
San Francisco at Arizona
SNF 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City
, 8:20 p.m.