EAST CENTRAL 2A

Team Conf. All

Wallace-RH 3-0 5-1

East Duplin 2-0 5-1

Kinston 2-1 6-1

James Kenan 1-1 2-2

SW Onslow 1-2 1-5

North Lenoir 0-2 3-2

South Lenoir 0-3 2-3

Last Week’s Games (Oct. 1)

  • WRH 69, N.Lenoir 6
  • Kinston 28, SW Onslow 21
  • J.Kenan 54, S.Lenoir 26

–OPEN: E.Duplin

This Week’s Games (Oct. 8)

  • E.Duplin at N.Lenoir
  • J.Kenan at Kinston
  • SW Onslow at S.Lenoir

WRH at Rosewood

  • Conference game

COASTAL 3A

Team Conf. All

White Oak 1-0 5-1

West Carteret 1-0 3-2

Swansboro 1-0 2-3

Croatan 0-1 2-4

Dixon 0-1 1-3

Richlands 0-1 0-4

  • Last Week’s Games (Oct. 1)
  • Swansboro 6, Richlands 0
  • White Oak 36, Croatan 20
  • W.Carteret 41, Dixon 8

This Week’s Games (Oct. 8)

  • Richlands at Croatan
  • Dixon at Swansboro
  • White Oak at W.Carteret
  • Conference game

CAROLINA 1A

Team Conf. All

Rosewood 1-0 3-1

North Duplin 0-0 2-3

Lakewood 0-0 2-5

Hobbton 0-1 1-5

(xUnion opted out of season)

Last Week’s Games (Oct. 1)

  • Rosewood 55, Hobbton 28

Wake Chr. 28, Lakewood 27

OPEN–N.Duplin

This Week’s Games (Oct. 8)

  • N.Duplin at Lakewood

Hobbton at Wake Chr.

WRH at Rosewood

  • Conference game

NCISAA BIG EAST

Team Conf. All

Harrells Christ. 2-0 6-0

Ravenscroft 1-0 5-1

Trinity Christian 1-1 2-2

Legion Collegiate 0-0 0-4

N. Raleigh Chr. 0-1 4-1

Wake Christian 0-2 2-3

Last Week’s Games (Oct. 1)

HCA 21, Cabarrus 14

Ravenscroft 21, HP Chr. 14

N.Raleigh 43, Covenant 12

Wake Chr. 28, Lakewood 27

This Week’s Games (Oct. 8)

Charlotte Chr. at HCA

Ravenscroft @ Char. Latin

Providence at Trinity Chr.

Hobbton at Wake Chr.

OPEN: N.Raleigh, Legion

  • No conference games

College Football

Oct. 8

East Carolina at UCF

Georgia Tech at Duke

Fla. State at UNC

Wake Forest at Syacuse

N.C. State: Open

NFL Oct. 10

Jets vs Atlanta

at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

1 p.m. Games

Denver at Pittsburgh

Detroit at Minnesota

Green Bay at Cincinatti

Miami at Tampa Bay

N. England at Houston

N. Orleans at Washington

Philadelphia at Carolina

Tennessee at Jacksonville

4 p.m. Games

Chicago at Las Vegas

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers

N.Y. Giants at Dallas

San Francisco at Arizona

SNF 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City

, 8:20 p.m.

