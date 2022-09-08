EAST CENTRAL 2ATeam Conf. AllJames Kenan 0-0 3-0 East Duplin 0-0 2-1 Wallace-RH 0-0 2-1 Kinston 0-0 2-1 North Lenoir 0-0 1-2 South Lenoir 0-0 1-2 SW Onslow 0-0 0-2 This Week’s Games Croatan at E.Duplin Pender at Wallace-RH S.Lenoir at Richlands Kinston at Pamlico N.Lenoir at S.Wayne W.Oak at SW Onslow OPEN–James Kenan Last Week’s Scores J.Kenan 46, E.Wayne 26 Leesville Rd. 31, WRH 21 E.Duplin 55, Richlands 0 CB Aycock 44, N.Lenoir 6 Kinston 38 A-Grifton 14 Midway 22, S.Lenoir 14 White Oak at SWO COASTAL 3ATeam Conf. AllCroatan 0-0 2-1 West Carteret 0-0 2-1 Richlands 0-0 1-2 Swansboro 0-0 1-2 White Oak 0-0 0-1 Dixon 0-0 0-3 This Week’s Games S.Lenoir at Richlands Croatan at E.Duplin Jacksonville at W.Carteret Farmville C. at Swansboro White Oak at E.Carteret Dixon at Trask Last Week’s Scores E.Duplin 55, Richands 0 Croatan 18, E.Carteret 7 W.Carteret at Farmville N.Bruns. 49, Swans. 23 Topsail 43, Dixon 0 White Oak at SWO CAROLINA 1ATeam Conf. All Lakewood 0-0 3-0 Hobbton 0-0 2-1 North Duplin 0-0 1-2 Rosewood 0-0 1-2 Union 0-0 0-3 This Week’s Games Lejeune at N.Duplin Midway at Lakewood Hobbton at Spring Creek Rosewood at Whiteville OP{EN–Union Last Week’s Scores N.Duplin 35, Jones Cent. 14 Lakewood 64, Lejeune 0 Hobbton 47, E.Columbus 6 Princeton 45, Rosewood 32 Trask 42, Union 0 NCISAA BIG EASTTeam Conf. All Ravenscroft 0-0 3-0 N. Raleigh Chr. 0-0 2-1 Trinity Christian 0-0 1-0 Harrells Christ. 0-0 1-2 Grace Christian 0-0 0-3 Wake Christian 0-0 0-3 Last Week’s Scores Southlake at Ravenscroft Sandhills at Trinity Wake Chr. at Graham N.Wake at Grace Christ. OPEN–HCA #-Forfeit Last Week’s Scores Pamlico 36, HCA 30 Ravenscroft 28, Cabarrus 13 Parrott 44, Wake 28 N.Raleigh 2, Southlake 0# #–Forfeit —Updated by Bill Rollins