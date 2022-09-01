EAST CENTRAL 2ATeam Conf. All James Kenan 0-0 2-0 Wallace-RH 0-0 2-0 East Duplin 0-0 1-1 Kinston 0-0 1-1 North Lenoir 0-0 1-1 South Lenoir 0-0 1-1 SW Onslow 0-0 0-2 This Week’s Games E.Wayne at J.Kenan Leesville Rd. at WRH Richlands at E.Duplin N.Lenoir at CB Aycock Ayd.-Grifton at Kinston Midway at S.Lenoir White Oak at SWO Last Week’s Scores Wallace-RH 35, Clinton 18 J.Kenan 43, Dixon 3 Princeton 58, E.Duplin 57 Greene C. 32, Kinston 20 Richlands 7, SW Onslow 6 N.Lenoir 30, Farmville 29 Swansboro 33, S.Lenoir 0 COASTAL 3ATeam Conf. AllCroatan 0-0 1-1 Richlands 0-0 1-1 Swansboro 0-0 1-1 West Carteret 0-0 1-1 White Oak 0-0 0-1 Dixon 0-0 0-2 This Week’s Games Richands at E.Duplin E.Carteret at Croatan W.Carteret at Farmville White Oak at SWO Swansboro at N.Bruns. Dixon at Topsail Last Week’s Scores Richlands 7, SW Onslow 6 Havelock 61, W.Carteret 0 Jacksonville 38, W. Oak 6 Swansboro 33, S.Lenoir 0 Croatan 56, Pamlico 38 J.Kenan 43, Dixon 3 CAROLINA 1ATeam Conf. All Lakewood 0-0 2-0 Hobbton 0-0 1-1 Rosewood 0-0 1-1 North Duplin 0-0 0-2 Union 0-0 0-2 This Week’s Games N.Duplin at Jones Cent. Lakewood at Lejeune E.Columbus at Hobbton Princeton at Rosewood Union at Trask Last Week’s Scores Northside-Pine. 42, ND 18 Lakewood 40, Jones C. 7 Rosewood 14, N.Johnston 6 Trask 52, Hobbton 34 Pender 75, Union 0 NCISAA BIG EASTTeam Conf. All Ravenscroft 0-0 2-0 Trinity Chr. 0-0 1-0 Harrells Chr. 0-0 1-1 N. Raleigh Chr. 0-0 1-1 Wake Chr. 0-0 0-2 This Week’s Games Pamlico at HCA Ravenscroft at Cabarrus N.Raleigh at Southlake Parrott at Wake Chr. Last Week’s Scores High Point Chr. 14, HCA 3 N.Raleigh 49, S.Wake 0 Ravenscroft 48, N.Wake 0 Covenant 47, Wake Chr. 27 *Compiled by Bill Rollins