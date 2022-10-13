EAST CENTRAL 2ATeam CONF. AllEast Duplin 3-0 6-1 Wallace-RH 3-0 6-1 James Kenan 2-1 6-1 Kinston 2-2 5-3 SW Onslow 2-2 2-5 North Lenoir 0-3 1-6 South Lenoir 0-4 1-7 This Week’s Games E. Duplin at S.Lenoir Kinston at Wallace-RH J.Kenan at N.Lenoir Last Week’s Scores E.Duplin 52, N.Lenoir 14 J.Kenan 35, Kinston 12 SW Onslow 55, S.Lenoir 28 OPEN–Wallace-Rose Hill Conference game COASTAL 3ATeam Conf. All Richlands 2-0 4-3 White Oak 2-0 5-1 West Carteret 1-1 4-3 Swansboro 1-1 2-5 Croatan 0-2 2-5 Dixon 0-2 0-7 This Week’s Games Richlands at W.Carteret Swansboro at Croatan Dixon at White Oak Last Week’s Scores Richlands 30, Croatan 0 Wh. Oak 30, W.Carteret 23 Swansboro 41, Dixon 14 CAROLINA 1ATeam Conf. All Rosewood 2-0 4-4 North Duplin 1-0 5-2 Lakewood 1-1 5-3 Hobbton 0-1 5-2 Union 0-2 0-6 This Week’s Games N.Duplin at Union Hobbton at Lakewood OPEN–Rosewood Last Week’s Scores N.Duplin 27, Lakewood 13 Rosewood 42, Union 0 Hobbton 44, Wake Chr. 11 Conference game NCISAA BIG EASTTeam Conf. All Ravenscroft 1-0 7-1 N. Raleigh Chr. 1-0 5-2 Trinity Christian 1-1 4-2 Harrells Christ. 1-1 2-5 Wake Christian 1-2 1-7 GRACE Christian 0-1 0-7 This Week’s Games N.Raleigh at Trinity Ravenscroft at Wake Chr. GRACE at Harrells Chr. Last Week’s Scores Charlotte Chr.56, HCA 6 Hobbton 44, Wake Chr. 11 Latin 29, Ravenscroft 16 Providence 48, Trinity 8 Country Day 19, N.Ral. 14 —Updated by Bill Rollins