EAST CENTRAL 2A
Team Conf. All
Wallace-RH 3-0 6-1
East Duplin 3-0 6-1
James Kenan 2-1 3-2
Kinston 2-2 6-2
SW Onslow 2-2 2-5
North Lenoir 0-3 3-3
South Lenoir 0-4 2-4
Last Week’s Games (Oct. 8)
E.Duplin 45, N.Lenoir 0
JK 48, Kinston 47 (2 OT)
SW Onslow 54, S.Lenoir 6
WRH 63, Rosewood 27
This Week’s Games (Oct.15)
WRH at Kinston
S.Lenoir at E.Duplin
N.Lenoir at J.Kenan
OPEN–SW Onslow
Conference game
COASTAL 3A
Team Conf. All
White Oak 1-0 5-1
West Carteret 1-0 3-2
Swansboro 1-0 2-3
Croatan 1-1 3-4
Dixon 0-1 1-3
Richlands 0-2 0-5
Last Week’s Games (Oct. 8)
Croatan 14, Richlands 12
Genoa-Kingston 34, Dixon 19
This Week’s Games
Oct. 12
White Oak at W.Carteret Oct. 15
W.Carteret at Richlands
White Oak at Dixon
Croatan at Swansboro
Conference game
CAROLINA 1A
Team Conf. All
Rosewood 1-0 3-2
Lakewood 1-0 3-5
North Duplin 0-1 2-4
Hobbton 0-1 2-5
(xUnion opted out of season)
- Last Week’s Games (Oct. 8)
Lakewood 28, N.Duplin 21
WRH 63, Rosewood 27 (Thu.)
Hobbton 47, Wake Chr. 36
This Week’s Games (Oct. 15)
N.Duplin at Bear Grass
Lakewood at Hobbton
OPEN–Rosewood
Conference game
NCISAA BIG EAST
Team Conf. All
Harrells Christian 2-0 6-1
Ravenscroft 1-0 5-2
Trinity Christian 1-1 2-3
N. Raleigh Chr. 0-1 4-2
Wake Christian 0-2 2-4
(x-Legion Coll. withdrew)
Last Week’s Games (Oct. 1)
Charlotte Chr. 28, HCA 7
Char. Latin 34, Ravenscroft 7
Providence 42, Trinity Chr. 0
Hobbton 47, Wake Chr. 36
OPEN: N.Raleigh
This Week’s Games (Oct. 15)
E.Chapel Hill at HCA (Cancelled because of Covid-19 outbreak at E.Chapel Hill)
Wake Chr. at Ravenscroft
Trinity at N.Raleigh