EAST CENTRAL 2A

Team Conf. All

Wallace-RH 3-0 6-1

East Duplin 3-0 6-1

James Kenan 2-1 3-2

Kinston 2-2 6-2

SW Onslow 2-2 2-5

North Lenoir 0-3 3-3

South Lenoir 0-4 2-4

Last Week’s Games (Oct. 8)

E.Duplin 45, N.Lenoir 0

JK 48, Kinston 47 (2 OT)

SW Onslow 54, S.Lenoir 6

WRH 63, Rosewood 27

This Week’s Games (Oct.15)

WRH at Kinston

S.Lenoir at E.Duplin

N.Lenoir at J.Kenan

OPEN–SW Onslow

Conference game

COASTAL 3A

Team Conf. All

White Oak 1-0 5-1

West Carteret 1-0 3-2

Swansboro 1-0 2-3

Croatan 1-1 3-4

Dixon 0-1 1-3

Richlands 0-2 0-5

Last Week’s Games (Oct. 8)

Croatan 14, Richlands 12

Genoa-Kingston 34, Dixon 19

This Week’s Games

Oct. 12

White Oak at W.Carteret Oct. 15

W.Carteret at Richlands

White Oak at Dixon

Croatan at Swansboro

Conference game

CAROLINA 1A

Team Conf. All

Rosewood 1-0 3-2

Lakewood 1-0 3-5

North Duplin 0-1 2-4

Hobbton 0-1 2-5

(xUnion opted out of season)

  • Last Week’s Games (Oct. 8)

Lakewood 28, N.Duplin 21

WRH 63, Rosewood 27 (Thu.)

Hobbton 47, Wake Chr. 36

This Week’s Games (Oct. 15)

N.Duplin at Bear Grass

Lakewood at Hobbton

OPEN–Rosewood

Conference game

NCISAA BIG EAST

Team Conf. All

Harrells Christian 2-0 6-1

Ravenscroft 1-0 5-2

Trinity Christian 1-1 2-3

N. Raleigh Chr. 0-1 4-2

Wake Christian 0-2 2-4

(x-Legion Coll. withdrew)

Last Week’s Games (Oct. 1)

Charlotte Chr. 28, HCA 7

Char. Latin 34, Ravenscroft 7

Providence 42, Trinity Chr. 0

Hobbton 47, Wake Chr. 36

OPEN: N.Raleigh

This Week’s Games (Oct. 15)

E.Chapel Hill at HCA (Cancelled because of Covid-19 outbreak at E.Chapel Hill)

Wake Chr. at Ravenscroft

Trinity at N.Raleigh

