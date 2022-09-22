...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
EAST CENTRAL 2ATeam Conf. AllEast Duplin 1-0 4-1 Wallace-RH 1-0 4-1 Kinston 1-0 4-1 North Lenoir 0-0 1-3 James Kenan 0-1 3-1 South Lenoir 0-1 1-4 SW Onslow 0-1 0-4 This Week’s Games E.Duplin at Kinston WRH at S.Lenoir J.Kenan at S.Columbus N.Lenoir at SW Onslow Last Week’s Scores E.Duplin 21, J.Kenan WRH 45, SW Onslow 7 Kinston 36, S.Lenoir 3 OPEN–N.Lenoir COASTAL 3ATeam Conf. AllWest Carteret 0-0 3-2 White Oak 0-0 2-1 Croatan 0-0 2-3 Richlands 0-0 2-3 Swansboro 0-0 1-3 Dixon 0-0 0-5 This Week’s Games White Oak at Swansboro OPEN–Richlands, Dixon, W.Carteret,Croatan Last Week’s Scores Princeton 43, Richlands 23 White Oak 20, Trask 6 Bedd-field 26, Croatan 14 W.Carteret 14, E.Cart. 13 Pender 53, Dixon 6 OPEN–Swansboro CAROLINA 1ATeam Conf. All Hobbton 0-0 3-1 North Duplin 0-0 3-2 Lakewood 0-0 3-2 Rosewood 0-0 1-4 Union 0-0 0-4 This Week’s Games Bear Crass @ N.Duplin Southside at Rosewood GRACE Chr. at Hobbton Lakewood at Pender OPEN–Union Last Week’s Scores N.Duplin 36, Pamllco 28 Northside-P. 34, Rosew. 24 W.Columb. 33, Lake-wd 22 Spring Creek 52, Union 50 OPEN–Hobbton NCISAA BIG EASTTeam Conf. All Harrells Christian 1-0 2-2 Ravenscroft 1-0 5-0 N. Raleigh Chr. 0-0 3-1 Trinity Christian 0-1 2-1 GRACE Christian 0-0 0-4 Wake Christian 0-1 0-5 This Week’s Games N.Raleigh at Harrells Wake at Trinity S.Wake at Ravenscroft GRACE Chr. at Hobbton Last Week’s Scores HCA 2, Wake 0 (forfeit) Ravenscroft 36, Trinity 6 OPEN–N.Raleigh, GRACE Conference game —Updated by Bill Rollins Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com