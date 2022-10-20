EAST CENTRAL 2A Team CONF. All East Duplin 4-0 7-1 Wallace-RH 4-0 7-1 James Kenan 3-1 7-1 SW Onslow 2-2 2-5 Kinston 2-3 5-4 North Lenoir 0-4 1-7 South Lenoir 0-5 1-8 This Week’s Games Wallace-RH at E.Duplin SW Onslow at J.Kenan S.Lenoir at N.Lenoir Last Week’s Scores E. Duplin 77, S.Lenoir 20 Wallace-RH 50, Kinston 20 J.Kenan 51 N.Lenoir 6 COASTAL 3ATeam Conf. All White Oak 3-0 6-1 West Carteret 2-1 5-3 Richlands 2-1 4-4 Croatan 1-2 3-5 Swansboro 1-2 2-6 Dixon 0-3 0-8 This Week’s Games White Oak at Richlands W.Carteret at Swansboro Croatan at Dixon Last Week’s Scores Carteret 24, Richlands 2 Croatan 28, Swansboro 7 White Oak 62, Dixon 9 CAROLINA 1ATeam Conf. All North Duplin 2-0 6-2 Rosewood 2-0 4-4 Hobbton 1-1 6-2 Lakewood 1-2 5-4 Union 0-3 0-7 This Week’s Games Rosewood at N.Duplin Union at Hobbton OPEN–Lakewood Last Week’s Scores N.Duplin at Union Hobbton at Lakewood OPEN–Rosewood NCISAA BIG EASTTeam Conf. AllRavenscroft 2-0 8-1 N. Raleigh Chr. 2-0 6-2 Harrells Christian 1-1 3-5 Trinity Christian 1-2 4-3 Wake Christian 1-3 1-8 GRACE Christian 0-1 0-7 This Week’s Games HCA at Ravenscroft Wake Chr. at N.Raleigh Forest Hills at Trinity Chr. Wake Prep at GRACE Last Week’s Scores N.Raleigh 28, Trinity 0 Ravenscft. 49, Wake Chr. 7 Harrells Chr. 54, GRACE 7 —Updated by Bill Rollins