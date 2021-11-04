The Merriam-Webster dictionary definition of college applications is “the process by which individuals apply to gain entry into a college or university.”
This phrase has become very familiar for us seniors. It has been a concept that seemed distant to us as freshmen, but came too fast as we approached senior year.
I was speaking with one of my senior friends, and I asked them, “Is there anything that could have prepared you for college applications?”
She answered, “No, there is absolutely nothing that could have prepared me for the intimidating feeling of having my future dependent on an acceptance or rejection from my dream college.”
It is very important to recognize that not only are college applications lengthy and sometimes a little challengin, they’re life-changing.
Most of the seniors that are applying are juggling applications, their jobs, school work and sports.
The determination, stamina and dedication of these students are admirable.
Free College Application Week was October 18-22, where North Carolina colleges and universities waive application fees.
It was a very hectic, but important week. Due to the pandemic, most students’ families don’t have the necessary funds to pay for college application fees.
Unemployment is still skyrocketing among both students and families. This week was of great help to everyone applying.
As the President of the College Ambassadors Club, one of my responsibilities is to help other students apply and complete their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and RDS (NC Residency Determination Service).
Through this position, I have really realized how much it takes to apply to college.
I’ve had the privilege to foster relationships and build trust between myself and other seniors.
It’s been a true pleasure to lend a helping hand with a positive attitude.
College Applications can be very, very intimidating and sometimes burdensome, so it is of utmost importance to always stay positive.
Through my experience, I can safely say that it is never too early to start getting prepared for applications.
As a freshman, I remember saying, “I don’t need to do anything for college since it’s four years away.” Oh, how I wish I could turn back time.
Even as a freshman, you can start a resume. In this resume, put every activity you do since the day you step into your specific high school or education institution.
Then, you write the number of hours you spent doing the specific activity and where it was done.
By senior year, your list will be done and you won’t have to scramble through your cabinets, trying to remember the activity.
Thanks to everyone who has given me a pat on the shoulder when I needed it the most and for those who have helped me every step of the way through the college application experience.
I am wholeheartedly appreciative for all the support given to me.
I want to encourage everyone else to give any senior applying to college a hug, because we need it.
Iris Gonzales Yanez is a senior at Wallace-Rose Hill High School.