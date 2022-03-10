Nick Stevens
HighSchoolOT managing editor
RALEIGH — The N.C. High School Athletic Association is one step closer to securing its role as the administer of high school athletics in North Carolina for at least four more years.
The State Board of Education approved a proposed memorandum of understanding with the NCHSAA, setting the guidelines for which the NCHSAA will operate as an administer of high school athletics in the state. The measure was passed with near unanimous support, with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson voting against it.
NCHSAA Memorandum of Understanding with State Board
Here are some of the main takeaways from the agreement:
Beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, the NCHSAA cannot adopt a rule until the proposed rule is published on the NCHSAA website and the NCHSAA has allowed a “reasonable opportunity” for public comment. The State Board of Education may invalidate any rule with a simple majority vote.
All rules must be publicly available on the NCHSAA website and available at no cost.
The NCHSAA will establish classifications and conferences in a “fair, impartial, and transparent manner.” Classifications must be based “primarily” on average daily membership. Conferences must be based “primarily” on geographic location, classification, and average daily membership.
The appeals process has been overhauled:
First appeal will go to the commissioner or the commissioner’s designee.
Second appeal will go to an independent appeals board setup by the State Board of Education. Any decision by the independent appeals board is final.
School districts must join the NCHSAA, not individual schools.
The NCHSAA cannot retain any money from ticket sales of games outside of the playoffs and state championships. The proceeds the NCHSAA takes from playoff events shall be determined after participating schools and hosts are paid for reasonable expenses.
The NCHSAA cannot regular the intellectual property of schools outside of the playoffs and state championships, including logos, mascots, and audio and video of a contest.
The NCHSAA can provide members with information available from sponsors and vendors, but cannot require members to use any specific vendors, sponsors, brands, or products.
The NCHSAA may still provide need-based grants to schools, scholarships to student-athletes to attend colleges, and funding for leadership development and special programs.
An annual audit must be submitted to the State Board by Mar. 15 of each year. The State Auditor will also have the authority to audit the NCHSAA.
An annual report is due to the State Board by Dec. 1, of each year. The report shall include:
- Activities during the prior year
-Recommendations for improving high school sports
-A schedule of current fees
-Current balance of funds
-From the prior fiscal year:
- Total NCHSAA expenses
-Fees and gate receipts collected
-Grants and scholarships provided
-Disbursements to participating schools
- Identity of sponsorships and amount received from each sponsor
The NCHSAA must provide notice of all meetings to its membership and electronically broadcast all meetings to the public.
The agreement approved by the State Board of Education will be effective for four years and is renewable for a four-year term at the end of the agreement. If the State Board of the NCHSAA does not wish to renew the agreement, they must provide a 12-month notice.
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said the association is hopeful this agreement will set the stage for the association to continue the work it has done for more than a century.
“Our board members, and especially the members of our Executive Committee, are grateful for the opportunities to share insight and feedback with the State Board and their staff,” Tucker said in a written statement to HighSchoolOT. “It is our hope to be able to continue providing the education-based athletic opportunities and championship experiences our student-athletes and member schools have come to expect over our 109-year history.”
HighSchoolOT has reached out to the office of State Superintendent Catherine Truitt for comment but has not heard back.
A law passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in November required the State Board of Education to enter into an agreement with any non-profit administering high school athletics in North Carolina.
In addition to the agreement with the NCHSAA, the State Board also approved an agreement with the Carolina Athletic Association for Schools of Choice, which oversees athletics for a number of charter schools.
Subhead
Ultimately, this agreement isn’t something that will end high school sports as we know it in North Carolina, and that’s where this legislation started. So, when you look at it from that perspective, I think the NCHSAA came away with a win in this situation. Remember, the first version of the bill called for the dissolution of the NCHSAA after this school year and the creation of a new state agency with political appointees running the day-to-day business of high school sports.
There are some meaningful and substantial changes in this agreement, especially around transparency. As a journalist, I welcome that. Open meetings, regular financial reports, and oversight are not a bad thing. I suspect it will help with some of the misunderstanding and conspiracies people have about the NCHSAA. Shining a light on things always help.
And many of the other changes were things the NCHSAA had already started or considered. For example, the NCHSAA had already done away with endowment games, so they weren’t taking money from games during the regular season.
I do think we need to keep an eye on the issues I listed in the previous section though. If bylaws changes are needed, things could get messy.