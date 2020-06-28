RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed into law a K-12 educator pay bill that he says still fails to give what teachers and school staff need.
The measure, one of nine bills Cooper signed on Friday, provides $350 one-time bonuses by October to teachers and instructional support personnel along with their usual experience-based raises. For most teachers, that “step increase” on the salary schedule is $1,000.
The legislation also urges the Democratic governor to use COVID-19 relief funds to provide $600 more in bonuses to these teachers, as well as $600 to custodians and cafeteria workers. Cooper and the Republicans who drew up the bill disagree whether the relief money can be used that way.
“I signed this bill because it funds step increases for teachers that have already been promised, but it falls outrageously short on raises we need to give teachers and all school personnel like bus drivers and cafeteria workers,” Cooper said in a news release. He said he hoped the legislature would offer more when it reconvenes in September.
Democrats unsuccessfully pushed amendments to guarantee one-time bonuses of $1,250 to teachers and instructional support and $1,000 bonuses to non-instructional employees.
Other bills signed on Friday would fund new positions at expanding state parks, cover low-cost tuition at three University of North Carolina campuses and allow judges to sentence some non-violent drug traffickers below mandatory minimum sentence lengths and fines.
The “First Step Act” sentencing measure was one of two criminal justice reform bills introduced last year that Cooper signed this week. The ideas regained steam in recent weeks after demonstrations nationwide and in North Carolina against racial inequality following the death of George Floyd.
Cooper has more than 50 bills on his desk. He’ll have to decide over the next 10 days whether to sign them, veto them or let them become law without his signature.
Officials investigate shooting of black bear
WASHINGTON — Wildlife officials in North Carolina are investigating the shooting of a black bear that had been seen sleeping in the community of Washington.
The bear, estimated to weigh between 250 pounds to 300 pounds, was shot Thursday, WRAL-TV reported on Friday. Wildlife officers and police officers had been keeping an eye on the animal throughout the afternoon.
Wildlife officers were notified of the shooting about 5 p.m. They found the bear dead when they arrived at the scene.
The station reported that six 9 mm bullet casings were recovered from the scene. North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Officer Ryan Biggerstaff said people in the community have not cooperated with the investigation.
The state agency has offered a $1,000 reward for information tha leads to an arrest. The person respomsible could face misdemeanor charges and thousands of dollars in fines.
Man charged with shooting 7-year-old
FOREST CITY — A North Carolina man fatally shot a 7-year-old girl three hours after he had been released from jail on separate gun charges, police said.
Shaquille Francis, 26, was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon after the shooting of Aaliyah Norris as she rode in a car on Tuesday in Forest City. Authorities upgraded the charge to murder after Aaliyah died Thursday, news outlets reported.
Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy said Aaliyah was killed during an “exchange of gunfire between cars,” but investigators do not believe she was the intended target.
Three hours before the shooting, Francis had been released from jail on a charge of assault by pointing a gun, WLOS-TV quoted LeRoy as saying.
Francis remained in jail on a $10 million bond, news outlets reported. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Speedway owner offers ‘Bubba Rope’ for sale
DANBURY — The owner of a North Carolina racetrack advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale in a social media marketplace days after NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the top series’ only Black driver, at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama
Mike Fulp, the owner of the half-mile 311 Speedway in Stokes County, made the pitch Wednesday on Facebook Marketplace: “Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great.’’
Fulp’s Facebook followers criticized the ad, with some self-described loyal spectators saying they would stop attending events at the dirt track because of the post. Critical comments also appeared on the speedway’s Facebook page.
The ad had been taken down by midday Thursday. No one answered the phone at the speedway Thursday and the inbox couldn’t accept a message seeking comment.
NASCAR officials released a photo Thursday of the rope found Sunday in Wallace’s garage stall that prompted a federal investigation, which determined it had been there since October. The incident came less than two weeks after NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its venues and races at Wallace’s urging.
Ford Porter, a spokeswoman for Gov. Roy Cooper, condemned Fulp’s remarks.
“This incident of racism is horrific and shameful, Porter said, according to the Greensboro News & Record. “North Carolina is better than this.
Reidsville NAACP chapter president Jeff Crisp said he has contacted the state director of the NAACP about seeking criminal charges against Fulp, according to the newspaper.
A Facebook post on Fulp's page Monday announced the speedway is sponsoring a "Heritage Night" on Saturday. A subsequent post encouraged fans to purchase a variety of items, including Confederate flags and caps, and added, "don't forget your 2nd Amendment Right, 311 Speedway."