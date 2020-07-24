GREENSBORO — A North Carolina woman said she was attacked on her bed by a rabid fox who entered her home through a dog door.
The animal came into Julie Loflin’s bedroom in Greensboro Sunday night, jumped on her bed, bit her finger, and grabbed her ankle by its mouth, she told WGHP-TV. “I was praying that I would live,” she said.
Loflin grabbed the animal, holding it down by its neck for more than 12 minutes as she waited for police to arrive. “I don’t know what else you could do,” she said. Once authorities arrived, they pulled the fox away from her, the news outlet reported.
She was injured on her finger and ankle, and has since been given a rabies vaccine. The fox that attacked her tested positive for rabies Wednesday, the news outlet reported.
Loflin said she is thankful that her dog, Duchess, was not hurt during the incident. “I left that door open to the house so she could get in,” Loflin said. “I don’t anymore.”
Group asks to stop touch-screen voting
RALEIGH — The North Carolina NAACP has asked a judge to bar the use of a touch-screen voting machine in several counties due to what it says are heightened risks associated with using them during the coronavirus pandemic.
The request made to a Wake County judge Wednesday says the ExpressVote machines create “unique and substantial risks to the lives and health of voters” because they will be touched by many people, The Charlotte Observer quotes the request as saying.
The request comes more than three months after the group filed a lawsuit against the State Board of Elections and county election boards seeking to stop the use of the machines. The state attorney general’s office asked a judge to dismiss that lawsuit, the Observer reported.
About 20 of North Carolina’s 100 counties have the machines.
The group said these counties “are forcing voters to choose between their right to vote, their health and potentially their lives.”
There are other options for voting, including switching to paper ballots or buying machines that don’t require voters to touch screens, Courtney Hostetler, an attorney for the group, told the newspaper on Wednesday.
Election officials have been instructed about cleaning the machines and will be asking voters and workers to wear masks and practice social distancing at polling sites, Karen Brinson Bell, the director for the state board of elections, said in a motion filed to dismiss the group’s earlier lawsuit.