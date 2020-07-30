RALEIGH — A North Carolina legislative committee has approved a model of a statue honoring the late Rev. Billy Graham to replace one of a former governor and white supremacist who currently represents the state in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall.
The Legislature’s Statuary Hall Selection Committee on Wednesday approved the model of the Southern Baptist minister created by Charlotte-based sculptor Chas Fagan, The Charlotte Observer reported.
A congressional committee will hold a final vote on the model.
Graham, a Charlotte native who was a counselor to presidents, has been described as the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history. He died in 2018 at the age of 99.
Each state is allowed two statues to represent it in the hall, and the statue of Graham would replace that of Charles Aycock, a governor who also led white supremacist campaigns at the turn of the 20th century. Aycock’s statue has represented North Carolina in the hall for nearly 90 years.
A bill by the Democratic-led House Appropriations Committee announced this month seeks to remove all Confederate busts and statues of “individuals with unambiguous records of racial intolerance” from the Capitol, including Aycock’s.
DOT: Folwell didn’t force ouster
RALEIGH — A top executive’s departure from the North Carolina Department of Transportation has nothing to do with State Treasurer Dale Folwell’s call earlier this month to replace him, a DOT spokesperson said on Thursday.
Chief Operating Officer Bobby Lewis’ last day on the job will be Friday, according to the agency.
Lewis submitted his resignation letter on July 6, spokesperson Jamie Kritzer wrote in an email. That was nine days before Folwell announced in a news release he wanted the chief operating officer and chief financial officer removed from their jobs. Folwell cited “continued mismanagement” at the agency.
Kritzer said Folwell didn’t “communicate with anyone at NCDOT before distributing his news release.” Kritzer said Lewis had made “his intentions to return to the private sector clear some time ago.”
On July 15, another DOT spokesperson identified Lewis as the chief operating officer. His pending departure wasn’t mentioned.
Lewis’ resignation was first reported by The Insider state government news service.
Chief Financial Officer Evan Rodewald remains on the job.
Five cited for breaking into lighthouse
The National Park Service says that a group of young people broke into a lighthouse on North Carolina’s southern Outer Banks seemingly for the view.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the alleged break-in occurred early Monday morning at the historic Cape Lookout Lighthouse.
Authorities said that the five suspects “in their late teens or early twenties” reached the island by boat. They then crept up to the lighthouse door and used tools to get inside.
“Seems they were looking to break in for the view,” Cape Lookout Public Information Officer B.G. Horvat told McClatchy News. “Yes, they did make it to the top.”
Horvat said they “admitted their guilt” and were issued citations. Nothing was damaged or taken. Their names were not released.
The 161-year-old lighthouse is closed for the season. Only park staff and the U.S. Coast Guard visit for maintenance checks.