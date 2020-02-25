GARNER — A North Carolina woman has been accused of beating her husband with a baseball bat, causing his death, police said on Tuesday.
Harriett McNair Boykin, 67, was arrested on Monday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, news sources reported.
According to Garner police, officers were called to an address on Sunday and found Joey Keith Boykin, 58, seriously injured. Investigators said Harriett Boykin struck her husband multiple times in the head with a baseball bat.
Joey Boykin was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
The investigation into Joey Boykin’s death continues, and police say the charges against Harriet Boykin could be upgraded in light of her husband’s death.
Harriet Boykin is being held without bond in the Wake County jail and online records don’t indicate whether she has an attorney.
Woman indicted in fentanyl death
CHARLOTTE — Authorities say a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has been charged with dealing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death.
A news release from the Charlotte-based U.S. Attorney’s office said that Shannon White, 42, who lives on the Cherokee reservation, appeared in court Monday after being indicted by a grand jury. The news release said that the charge carries a maximum term of life imprisonment if convicted.
The indictment says that White distributed fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, in January of 2019 that resulted in the death of a victim identified only as J.F.
A defense attorney for White didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Controversy over busing students to polls
GREENSBORO— A school district in North Carolina has been busing students to polling place so they can vote, register to vote or just to have a look.
The Greensboro News & Record reported Monday that the trips have prompted enthusiasm as well as opposition.
The Guilford County Schools field trip is optional. And administrators say it will help to educate students about citizenship. But school board leaders are split over the activity.
Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene said the opportunity that students are getting excited her. But Vice Chairwoman Linda Welborn said that some parents are wondering whether the district had political motives.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras said in a press release that field trips to the polls help to eliminate barriers to registering and voting. She also said that state law encourages schools to register students to vote.
Troopers tackle suspect in middle of highway
RALEIGH — North Carolina troopers tackled a man to the ground in the middle of a highway on Monday after he walked into morning rush hour traffic and threatened to pull out a gun, according to authorities and video from the scene.
State troopers were patrolling along Interstate 40 just outside Raleigh, when a man walking on the shoulder of the road threw a large bag into their path, the agency said. The trooper avoided the bag and stopped to question the man, WRAL-TV reported.
The suspect, identified as John Avery Rodriguez, 34, told troopers he was armed and then ran into the roadway, the news outlet said. Troopers stopped traffic in both directions, surrounded Rodriguez with weapons drawn and fired pepper spray at him before bringing him to the ground, video of the encounter showed.
The agency didn’t confirm whether Rodriguez had a weapon.
No injuries were reported, but Rodriguez was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, WRAL-TV said. He was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer, authorities said.
Stolen car connected to Amber Alert found
WILKENSBORO — Two people remained in custody on Monday after sheriff's deputies in North Carolina located a vehicle last week that Tennessee authorities in were searching for in connection with the disappearance of a 15-month-old girl.
William McCloud and Angela Boswell will be taken to northeastern Tennessee's Sullivan County after agreeing to be extradited from North Carolina. They were arrested Friday on fugitive warrants unrelated to the toddler's disappearance, said Lt. Logan Kerr with North Carolina's Wilkes County Sheriff's Office.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that McCloud and Boswell are “believed to have information” regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn Mae Boswell, who was reported missing Tuesday but was last seen the day after Christmas. The agency said agents and detectives questioned the couple traveling in a gray BMW as part of the ongoing investigation.
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Andy Seabolt told The Associated Press authorities cannot say when McCloud and Boswell will be back in Tennessee because of security reasons.
The fugitive warrant for McCloud shows he is wanted for theft over $2,500. Boswell's warrant shows she is wanted for a probation violation.
Authorities have received more than 400 tips since issuing an Amber Alert on Wednesday.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is trying to determine why the child's disappearance was not reported to authorities sooner. The agency also said Dec. 26 is listed as the day Evelyn was last seen, but her mother and others have given conflicting dates.
Mother legally insane in family stabbing
HILLSBOROUGH — A woman charged with fatally stabbing her 5-year-old son and wounding her husband at an on-campus housing complex at the University of North Carolina was found legally insane on Monday.
A judge committed Ebony Olowu, 37, to a state forensic hospital after she was found not guilty by reason of insanity, news outlets reported
In August 2017, Victor Olowu called authorities and said his wife had stabbed him and told him “he had to die.” The couple were staying at a family housing community at the university's Chapel Hill campus.
Police found the couple's son Israel under the dining table fatally stabbed in the back and chest.
Police saw blood coming from under the bathroom door and heard Ebony Olowu speaking incoherently inside, according to authorities. Police said that when officers broke down the door, the woman was found slumped over with severe cuts to her wrists.
She was later charged with murder, attempted murder, felony child abuse and assault.
Several mental health experts testified at a court hearing and said Olowu couldn't understand her actions because she suffered from a major depressive disorder and psychosis from past traumas. She told psychiatrists that God told her to kill her son and husband so they could go to heaven, according the experts.
Orange County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman said that given the “unanimous opinion” of the health experts an argument couldn't be made contrary to their opinions.
The judge ordered Ebony Olowu to remain at Central Regional Hospital in Raleigh until a court determines she is no longer mentally ill or a danger to herself.
Victor Olowu declined to comment following the hearing.