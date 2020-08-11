A 5-year-old child was shot and killed on Sunday and police have identified a suspect in the case, authorities said.
Wilson police identified the victim as Cannon Hinnant, news outlets reported on Monday.
Police said officers responding to a report of a shooting at a mobile home park found the 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Capt. Steve Stroud said officers and emergency personnel performed first aid before the boy was taken to Wilson Medical Center, where he died.
Stroud said the suspect in the killing, Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 25, is charged in a warrant with first-degree murder and is still at large.
The Wilson Times reported that records show Sessoms was convicted on separate charges in 2016, and his probation was revoked twice in 2017, resulting in separate three-month prison sentences.
Dog kills rabid fox on family’s property
DALLAS — A 1-year-old pit bull and a rabid fox got into a tussle that ended up killing the fox after the animal appeared on the dog’s owners’ property in North Carolina.
The incident happened Thursday in Dallas, a town about 25 miles west of Charlotte, news outlets reported.
State health officials confirmed two days later that the fox’s remains tested positive for rabies, the Gaston County Police Department in a news release.
The pit bull was up to date on her vaccinations for rabies, police said. She also received a rabies booster shot.
The fox is the fourth confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.
5.1-magnitude quake causes minor damage
SPARTA — The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years shook much of the state early Sunday, rattling homes, businesses and residents.
The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier.
There were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads. Images on social media also showed items knocked off of grocery store shelves.
The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that there are chances for one or more aftershocks in the next week, forecasting a 45% chance for earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater. The chances of another quake as strong as the one on Sunday or greater was about 1%, the geological survey said.
Alleghany County, which includes Sparta, declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon.
Wieland Copper to lay off 120 in Stokes County
PINE HALL — Wieland Copper Products has announced it’s laying off 120 employees in Stokes County.
The Winston-Salem Journal reported that the company announced the layoffs will be in the company’s Pine Hall operations. Wieland is based in Ulm, Germany.
It is one of the world’s largest copper tubing manufacturers.
The company announced the cuts in a WARN Act notice to the North Carolina Commerce Department. The notice was submitted Monday and posted on the department’s website Friday.
The company has 94 production facilities worldwide. That includes 25 in the U.S., with six in Illinois, four in California and three in Ohio. The Pine Hall facility is its only operation in North Carolina.