WINSTON-SALEM — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to charges that include involuntary manslaughter after police said he pushed a man to the ground and kicked him during an argument.
The Winston-Salem Journal reported that Robby Vincent Smith, 38, pleaded guilty in Forsyth County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Judge David Hall sentenced Smith to serve a minimum of one year and six months to a maximum of two years and seven months in prison. He had no previous criminal record.
Smith’s attorneys said he never imagined that the man he was arguing with would later die. But Daniel Bruce Souther, 69, died nearly two months later.
Authorities said the men got into an argument at a motel in March 2019. Souther died the following month.
An autopsy found that Souther had various medical issues, including a heart condition and Parkinson’s disease. But authorities said a head injury Souther received in March contributed to his death.
Nurses vote to unionize at Mission Hospital in Asheville
ASHEVILLE — Nurses at a hospital in Asheville have voted to unionize and gain the power to bargain over their benefits and working conditions.
The Citizen-Times reported a ballot count on Thursday morning showed that there were roughly twice as many “yes” votes by Mission Hospital nurses than there were votes against forming a union.
The vote concluded a year-long effort by nurses and union representatives to organize. It also comes less than two years after HCA Healthcare bought the hospital as part of a $1.5 billion sale.
The 1,600 registered nurses who work at Mission Hospital and the St. Joseph campus will be represented by National Nurses United, the nation’s largest nurses’ union.
The hospital had opposed the union effort. It said a union would ultimately hurt the hospital’s quality of care and could cause its labor costs to “increase materially.”
Police investigating case of missing man as a homicide
RALEIGH — Police in North Carolina say they’re now investigating the case of a missing man as a homicide.
The Raleigh Police Department announced the change on Wednesday.
The department said in a statement that “foul play is suspected” in the case involving William Anderson “Andy” Banks.
Authorities have already filed felony charges against Justin Fernando Merritt in connection to Banks’ disappearance. He was taken into custody in Danville, Virginia.
Banks, 39, went missing Saturday. Friends said he had gone to sell a silver Range Rover.
“Andy was a super fine, loving, affectionate human being,” his father, Bill Banks, said. “He had more friends than I ever dreamed of having, and they thought the world of him. He was a wonderful person. As far as I know, he’d never even been in an altercation.”