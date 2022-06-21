FAYETTEVILLE — A North Carolina teenager taking a joyride in his grandfather’s car lost control and crashed into two homes and two cars, police said, adding that no one was hurt
Fayetteville police said they received a call about 10 a.m. Monday, news outlets reported.
According to police, the 15-year-old was speeding around a corner when he lost control, drove through a front yard and hit a car in a driveway before hitting a garage.
The car then hit another garage and a car, police said.
The teenager and two others who were in the car ran from the crash, but police apprehended the driver, who authorities said didn’t have a license.
In North Carolina, teenagers ages 15 to 17 are required to go through graduated licensing before getting full driving privileges, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Teen dies a week after crash that killed two
STATESVILLE — A third person has died after a crash involving a car and a golf cart last week, North Carolina officials said.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Jada Marlowe, 13, of Statesville died Monday. The teen was riding on a golf cart on June 13 when it was hit by a Honda Accord that crossed the center line on a road near Statesville, officials said.
Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, of Statesville, who was driving the golf cart, and golf cart passenger Bentley Marlowe, 5, of Statesville, both died at the scene, officials said. Four other passengers, ages 26, 16, 13 and 2, were flown to hospitals with critical injuries, officials said.
The 23-year-old driver of the Honda was charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle, and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle. Officials said additional charges are pending.