RALEIGH — North Carolina’s unemployment rate neared 13% in May, a state agency said Friday, matching last month’s adjusted figure that had soared due to massive layoffs and furloughs from the COVID-19 economic shutdown.
The new rate of 12.9% was higher than the April’s rate of 12.2% when it was initially announced last month. But the April rate was revised upward, the Division of Employment Security said, so that it’s now identical to May. Such revisions are common. The national rate for May was 13.3%.
The April and May rates still mark the highest seasonally adjusted rate for North Carolina since 1976, when records began being kept in the current manner, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. In March, the state rate was just 4.3%.
The division said May’s total employed workforce actually increased by 118,000 to April, exceeding 4.2 million. But that total is 663,000 workers below where it was in May 2019. The number of people unemployed in May increased by 16,000 since April to 621,700.
The division said separately on Friday that more than 712,000 people have now received some kind of unemployment benefits since mid-March, with $4.1 billion in federal and state funds paid out.
Police arrest 43 outside Charlotte jail
CHARLOTTE — Authorities in North Carolina have arrested 43 people outside a jail in Charlotte.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the arrests were made Thursday afternoon outside the Mecklenburg Detention Center.
Volunteers and activists had set up tables to provide food and water to people leaving the jail. They also say they were helping former inmates to find housing and mental health services.
But Dejah Gilliam, spokeswoman for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, said visitors and employees “have gotten harassed daily” and that daily operations at the jail were being affected.
Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden had told the group that they had to vacate the sidewalk in front of the jail. Authorities said they refused to leave and were arrested hours later.
Private defense attorney Tim Emry said the arrests included at least four attorneys from the public defender’s office.
Pilot killed in North Carolina helicopter crash
GOLDSBORO — A helicopter pilot from Virginia was killed on Thursday evening after his aircraft struck a power line and crashed in North Carolina, authorities said.
The helicopter went down in a field north of Goldsboro just before 5:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.
North Carolina Highway Patrol identified the pilot as Eugene John Kritter III of Culpepper, Virginia, news outlets reported.
Investigators said he was the only person on board.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating to determine the cause of the crash.