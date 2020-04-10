CHARLOTTE — A study by a housing nonprofit found nearly 1 in 4 Charlotte-area tenants have missed rent payments due the first week of April as the economy shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The figures, from a national study by the National Multifamily Housing Council, represent an 8 percent rise in missed payments from the same time last year. The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit group used rental market data from firms including RealPage, which analyzed local figures for The Charlotte Observer.
In the Raleigh-Cary area, close to 1 in 5 tenants missed their April rent payments. The national average was nearly 1 in 3, according to the study, which analyzed only market-rate apartments, not subsidized apartments or rental houses.
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Harden told the Observer that this situation should “keep every elected official awake at night.”
North Carolina's job losses have soared, with unemployment claims projected to reach nearly 500,000 by the end of this week.
Rev. Willie Keaton Jr., an affordable housing activist, said the economic crisis fueled by the coronavirus pandemic will “crush” people who are already struggling to find affordable apartments in Charlotte.
Evictions have been temporarily hated in the state, but Charlotte City Council Member Braxton Winston said he worries some apartment buildings may soon be foreclosed.
“It’s not just something that we can say, ‘well, the market will figure it out,’” Winston said. “We have to figure it out.”
Legislative candidate Alston moving to N.C. House
DURHAM — A Durham City Council member will join the North Carolina House now after the death of the legislator she had been likely expected to succeed early next year.
Durham County Democratic activists meeting online Thursday chose Vernetta Alston unanimously to fill the seat left vacant when Rep. MaryAnn Black died on March 25. Gov. Roy Cooper is obligated by state law to appoint Alston to the seat, to serve through December.
The General Assembly scheduled its annual session to begin April 28.
Alston was the only candidate running in 2020 for a two-year term that begins in January for the seat covering Black's heavily Democratic 29th House District. Black announced late last year that she wouldn’t seek reelection.
Alston is an attorney who has worked at the Center for Death Penalty Litigation. Her appointment to the legislature will create a vacancy on the Durham council.
Coyote sightings increase possibly due to virus
RALEIGH — Officials said coyote sighting were on the rise in North Carolina but that may be because more residents are at home.
A Wildlife Resources Commission news release said increase sighting were due to changes in residents behavior because of stay-at-home orders put in place to combat the new coronavirus spread.
The release said since people were home, the opportunity to see the animals has increased. The release also said coyotes may be venturing out because people weren't outside.
Coyotes naturally stay away from people if possible but sightings typically peak in May while coyotes raise their young.
The release said coyotes rarely attack humans but have been known to attack small pets.
Commission biologist Falyn Owens suggests keeping small pets close and supervised. She also said keep garbage cans secured and don't leave pet food outside.
Owens said residents should “deter” coyotes from coming too close by making the animal uncomfortable.
“To deter a coyote from coming near you, or into your yard, you can haze it by shouting, throwing small objects, and waving your arms in a threatening manner,” Owens said.
Coyotes are plentiful on the Outer Banks, The Virginian-Pilot reported. In 2017, North Carolina hunters killed 45,568 coyotes and trappers captured and killed another 6,337, according to a state report, cited by the paper.