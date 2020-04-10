Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES DROPPING TO 33 TO 36 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA AWAY FROM THE COAST. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD DAMAGE OR KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&