SMITHFIELD — A sheriff in North Carolina said his department won’t enforce state guidelines limiting church attendance during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter released Wednesday, Johnston County Sheriff Steve Blizell called the state’s 10-person limit on in-person church services “unfair” and “morally wrong,” before encouraging people to “HAVE CHURCH!”
Blizell was part of the 12-member executive committee of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association that asked Gov. Roy Cooper to allow indoor church services last week, saying that the guidelines for churches should be no more severe than those for retailers.
Most businesses in the state can open with limited customer occupancy, usually to 50 percent of what the fire code allows.
“If social distancing and other guidelines are good enough to allow big box stores to operate? Why is it not good enough for in-person church services?” Blizell wrote in his letter.
“We know that inside, it is much more likely than you’re going to transmit this virus, particularly when you’re sitting or standing in one place for a long time,” Cooper said Tuesday. “I miss in-person church services very much myself.”
State health officials said on Monday they are taking a look at the language designed to provide an exception to the continued ban on mass gatherings of more than 10 people.
Murder charge dismissed over mental incompetence
ASHEVILLE — A murder charge that was filed against a North Carolina man has been dismissed because of his mental incompetence.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that a Superior Court judge issued the dismissal order on Wednesday for Buford James Penley, 45, of Asheville.
Penley had faced a first-degree-murder charge in the bludgeoning death of Joshua Christopher Stebbins in Asheville in 2017.
Since then, psychologists have found Penley incompetent. Penley has been mostly in state hospitals and will return to one for inpatient commitment.
Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said the office is “frustrated” that it couldn't present evidence to to jury and seek justice for the killing. But he also said the office recognizes state law regarding mental capacity. He said state lawmakers should consider revising it.
Penley’s attorney, Keith S. Hanson, said in court filings that three psychologists found Penley “incapable to proceed and unrestorable.” One psychologist found Penley’s IQ to be 65. That's well below the average of 100.
Man shot with crossbow in North Carolina
HICKORY — North Carolina authorities took a homeowner into custody Wednesday, hours after someone was shot in the head with a crossbow on his property, a sheriff’s office said.
Burke County deputies located Siegfred Albert Jackson, 28, less than 1 mile from the Hickory home where a man was discovered suffering from a serious head injury, the agency said in a statement.
The victim was airlifted to a hospital. An update on their condition was not given.
Investigators said a crossbow was discovered nearby and Jackson was spotted leaving the scene. Officials did not say whether Jackson was charged.
It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Amazon to bring distribution center to North Carolina
ASHEVILLE — Retail and distribution giant Amazon is bringing a distribution center to western North Carolina, where it will create 200 jobs.
Amazon spokesperson Shone Jemmott confirmed via email on Thursday that a location in Asheville is expected to open this year, the Asheville Citizen Times reported.
Jemmott said Amazon has more than 150 delivery stations in the United States.
Mills River Town Manager Daniel Cobb said the total project site is about 27 acres, and the total investment is $28 million. The building will cover 112,000 square feet.
“In these times when there’s so much economic uncertainty, and honestly so many jobs being lost, it’s really nice to see some good news,” Cobb said.
Mills River is approximately 20 miles south of Asheville.
State legislative buildings reopen to public next week
RALEIGH — The public can return to North Carolina's legislative complex to watch the General Assembly conduct business when it reconvenes its annual session after a two-week break, but health precautions will continue.
The Legislative Building and nearby Legislative Office Building will be reopen to visitors on Monday, four weeks after they were closed. House and Senate galleries were empty except for media and staff when lawmakers met for a week until May 2 to pass a COVID-19 relief package.
Maximum attendance in each building will be limited to 50 percent of fire code capacity, according to the offices of Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore. They said members, staff and visitors should expect temperature checks for now when going inside.
While social distancing practices will be maintained in the buildings, the public is encouraged to hold remote meetings with legislators when feasible. The House and Senate will keep separate parliamentary rules on voting, committee meetings and floor sessions, the legislative leaders said in a news release.
The Senate plans to return to largely normal operations. The House will keep to online committees and other emergency rules it approved last month, Rules Committee Chairman David Lewis tweeted on Thursday.