Man arrested in deaths of family members
KINSTON — A North Carolina man has been arrested in the slayings of two family members, police said.
Kinston police apprehended Lawrence Cox Jr., 34, in Goldsboro on Thursday night, news outlets reported. Cox is charged with murder in the deaths of Ruby Cox, 78, and Johnny Rouse, 57. Police did not say how the three were related.
Officers were called to a location early Thursday in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Rouse and Ruby Cox dead, police said.
Police said tips led investigators to identify Lawrence Cox as the suspect. Public records show Ruby and Lawrence Cox lived at the same address.
Man in jail dies after ‘medical emergency’
CHARLOTTE — A man being held in a North Carolina jail has died after what a sheriff’s office calls a “medical emergency.”
The Charlotte Observer reports that a detention officer at the Mecklenburg County jail called in the emergency just after 10 a.m. on Thursday in the infirmary, where Derrick Geter, 33, was being kept, according to a news release. Geter was pronounced dead at a hospital at around 11:30 a.m. Jail officials did not provide a cause of death, citing privacy laws.
Geter is the third person to die in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in 2022. Three died in 2021, the newspaper reported.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said deaths in custody have risen significantly since 2011, when there were 17 deaths. Last year, there were 68.
Geter had been held in the jail since January 2021, on charges related to sex offenses involving a child, including statutory rape and crimes against nature, according to jail records.
Police: No charges in shooting at rapper house
STATESVILLE — No charges will be filed in a shooting at the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby, police said Thursday.
Troutman police said on social media that the investigation into the April 13 shooting has been completed, news outlets reported. According to the post, investigators consulted with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office in determining no charges will be filed.
DaBaby and at least one other person were at the home when the shooting happened on the evening of April 13, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said. But Watson wouldn’t say who was shot or who did the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation at the time.
He said the injuries of the unidentified wounded person were not life-threatening.
The shooting was the latest in a series of incidents involving DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon after a fatal shooting at a Walmart in Huntersville, North Carolina, just south of Troutman. He was not charged in the shooting.
Last year, the Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested after he took a loaded gun into an upscale store on Rodeo Drive.
Man jailed on $12M bond on child sex charges
A North Carolina man has been jailed on a $12.4 million bond on multiple sex charges involving a child, a sheriff’s office said Thursday.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that John William Lovelace, 66, of Ayden was arrested on Wednesday by Winterville police officers and detectives with the sheriff’s office.
Lovelace was charged by Winterville police with four counts of second-degree forcible sex offenses and three counts of sexual battery. The sheriff’s office charged Lovelace with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years of age and indecent liberties with a minor.
He was being held on Thursday in the Pitt County jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11 and May 18. A public defender in one of the two cases was not available for comment.