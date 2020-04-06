DURHAM — A 1-year-old girl was wounded Sunday when a stray bullet struck her outside a North Carolina public housing complex, police said.
The baby was taken to a hospital with wounds that were not life-threatening, Durham police said in a statement obtained by news outlets.
Police said the child was outside with a parent Sunday afternoon when she was struck by gunfire meant for someone else.
The shooter drove away and officers did not immediately make any arrests, officials said.
Police: Suspect shot after domestic violence call
KERNERSVILLE — A police officer in North Carolina shot a suspect while responding to a report of domestic violence, authorities said.
The unidentified person was in critical but stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning by a Kernersville police officer, news outlets reported. It is the third shooting involving a law enforcement official in the Winston-Salem area in recent weeks.
Police have not released the name of the officer or said whether the suspect had a weapon.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the Saturday incident, which is standard when a law enforcement officer is involved in a shooting. The officer involved is on administrative leave until the SBI investigation is complete.
The shooting comes after a deputy in nearby Davidson County fatally shot a Winston-Salem man involved in a March 26 car chase. On March 24, a Forsyth County deputy also shot and killed a suspect following a car chase.
School official tells teachers ignore 'public school haters'
BOONE — A North Carolina superintendent is getting praise for his social media post shaking off critics of public schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
“To all the public school haters, social media stars/self promoters, and critical friends: we appreciate all the advice about re-envisioning education but right now we’re busy loving on our students and feeding the community,” Watauga County Schools Superintendent, Scott Elliott, posted on Twitter Saturday. “We’ll catch back up with you in the fall.”
Elliot, whose district serves nearly 4,650 students, told The Charlotte Observer that he wrote the post after seeing many messages saying the pandemic should be a catalyst for reforming “broken” public schools.
“At a time when teachers are working twice as hard as normal and our child nutrition workers and bus drivers are delivering thousands of meals a day, they don’t need to be told that they need to be fixed,” Elliott said.
North Carolina’s 115 school districts, helped by food banks, churches and volunteers, have served over a million meals, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said. Districts are also providing students with computers if they don’t have access to one at home. State officials said grades can’t be issued unless all students have equitable access to remote learning.
“Maybe they just needed to hear someone else say that it’s okay right now to ignore the critics and to stay focused on the students,” Elliot said. “It’s my job to lift them up and buffer them from the nonsense and the noise.”
Warrant issued for man for throwing block party
HILLSBOROUGH — A warrant has been issued for a North Carolina man in connection with a block party held in violation of Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order, a police department said on Monday.
Hillsborough police have issued a warrant for Tocee Mitchell, 32, charging him with violating Cooper’s executive order, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Mitchell is accused of hosting a block party Sunday where 30 to 50 people had gathered in northern Hillsborough, police said in a news release.
According to the news release, officers responded to the party twice on Sunday. Officers found approximately 30 cars in the area during the first visit at 6:37 p.m. and warned the partygoers about the violating the stay-at-home order, according to the news release.
At 7:46 p.m., police said, the officers returned to the location and found partygoers and their cars were still there.