VASS — A teenager died Sunday after being struck by a freight train in North Carolina, authorities confirmed.
The 18-year-old was hit and killed by a CSX freight train about 12:30 p.m., Moore County Sheriff's officials told news outlets. Deputies responded to a report of an injured pedestrian at a railroad crossing and found James Alan Starling, of Vass, dead at the scene, news outlets said.
No additional details were released. The sheriff's office is investigating.
Durham systems targeted in cyber attack
DURHAM — The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation is trying to determine the source of a cyber attack that disrupted some systems in Durham and Durham County over the weekend, officials said.
The malware attack targeted some city and county operating systems and phone networks, officials said in a joint statement Sunday.
Phone calls to the city’s services temporarily shut down after the attack was detected Friday. Those systems were still being recovered, but were expected to begin running again Monday, Beverly Thompson, Durham city public affairs director, told news outlets.
The 911 call center remained operational and there was no impact to the county sheriff’s 911 services, officials said.
Authorities didn’t specify whether the hackers demanded ransom.
Blind horse on the Outer Banks has died
A blind wild horse that had roamed North Carolina’s Outer Banks has died.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that Amadeo passed away on Friday. The horse was once considered a king of the undeveloped beaches north of Corolla.
Before he lost his sight, he well known as a stallion who fought for his harem of mares. He already was blind in one eye when a stallion damaged his other eye. He ran into the ocean and was carried away in a riptide before an ocean rescue team got him back to shore.
Amadeo retired to a farm in Grandy for aging wild horses and became visitor favorite and appeared to enjoy interacting with people, including children.
In recent weeks, Amadeo became increasingly stiff and unable to move freely. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said he couldn’t get up after a fall and died quickly and peacefully.
“Rest free and easy, sweet boy,” the said. “We love you so much and you will forever be in our hearts and in the spirit of everything we do here at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.”
Teacher accused of sex crimes with student
WINSTON-SALEM — A North Carolina middle school teacher is charged with engaging in a sex act with a student at the school, a sheriff's office said.
Carly Erin Kaczmarek, 32, of Belews Creek also was charged with taking indecent liberties with the student, according to an arrest warrant and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
Kaczmarek, who was fired from her teaching position at Walkertown Middle School, was arrested Friday and is being held in the Forsyth County jail under a $50,000 bond. It's not known if she has an attorney and she is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.
According to the arrest warrant, the alleged incident occurred last Nov. 28 off campus. Neither the student's name not age were listed.
More charges will be filed in this case, the sheriff’s office said.
School administrators were notified this week of the sheriff’s office investigation into accusations of inappropriate incidents that reportedly occurred off campus, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system said.
Kaczmarek had already been suspended pending an investigation for a separate, unrelated and unspecified matter, the school system said.
Police arrest man who fled scene of wreck
A man is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a traffic accident in which a man was killed, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a motorist driving an Acura on Sunday hit Toyota Camry that was turning, The Charlotte Observer reported.
According to police, the driver of the Toyota, identified as Nigel Brown, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said James Nelson Winston, 22, fled the scene in his car, which police said was reported stolen last month.
Police said Winston was charged with DWI after arriving at a hospital for treatment of injuries. Warrants charging Winston with multiple offenses, including second-degree murder and felony death by motor vehicle will be served when Winston is released from the hospital.
School board candidate fired after posting slur
JACKSONVILLE — A man who won a North Carolina school board primary has been fired from his job and asked to withdraw from the race because of a slur about black people that he posted on social media.
Eric Whitfield is one of four Republicans on the November ballot for the Onslow County Board of Education race. Whitfield posted the racially offensive comment last week on Facebook, using a controversial term referring to African Americans, news outlets reported.
Whitfield made the comment on a post from Al Burgess, who is the former head of the local NAACP and a member of the Jacksonville Planning Advisory Board. Burgess' post was discussing the nomination of Mark Robinson, who won the Republican nomination for North Carolina's lieutenant governor. Burgess and Robinson both are African American.
Burgess said he isn't sure why Whitfield took exception to his comments on Robinson.
The post doesn't appear to be on Burgess' page anymore. Whitfield's page has been taken down but a screenshot of the comment has been circulating since Thursday. He was an instructor at the Jacksonville Christian Academy but the private school confirmed his employment was terminated.
Two sitting board members, Jeff Hudson and Bill Lanier, have asked Whitfield to withdraw from the race.
Onslow County Republican Party Chairwoman Lee Barrows said Whitfield's remarks do not represent the party.
Whitfield said he would comment on the matter today, which is also when the Onslow County Board of Education will have a regular meeting.