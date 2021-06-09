For nearly four months Dionne Delli-Gatti toiled away as Gov. Roy Cooper’s Environmental Quality secretary, raising little notice or controversy.
As disputes stewed, for example between hog farmers, some environmental activists and neighbors living near the farms over the development of biogas projects to convert hog waste to fuel, it was Delli-Gatti who met with hog industry leaders and listened to their concerns to assess if the permitting process was fair or needed changes.
But legislative leaders — most prominently former top Duke Energy executive state Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus — care little about Delli-Gatti’s actual job performance. Rather, they are intent on thwarting the Democratic governor’s clean energy initiatives.
So, last week legislators voted 26-20, a straight party split to reject her nomination and eject her from her post.
Whatever message the Republicans were trying to send to the governor, Cooper wasn’t having any of it. He called the Senate’s action “a smokescreen to thwart North Carolina’s transition to clean energy.” The rejection vote had hardly been recorded, when Cooper announced that Delli-Gatti would lead North Carolina’s efforts to grow the renewable and clean energy economy as the state’s clean energy director.
In the end, the Senate’s action only raised more questions than it settled and left Democrats justifiably angered at the shabby way Delli-Gatti had been treated in a committee meeting the day before when the GOP leaders refused her the opportunity to respond to criticism of her experience and record.
Newton complained that Delli-Gatti didn’t know what Cooper’s strategy was for natural gas resources for the state and failed to adequately respond to questions he’d asked her at an April 27 hearing. Democrats complained that the nominee had been blindsided when she wasn’t given the opportunity this week to elaborate on earlier questions about her views and understanding of natural gas issues in the state and pipeline projects.
What is apparent is that GOP leaders, who in December 2016 (just days before Cooper took office to start his first term), passed a law giving the legislature authority to confirm or reject a governor’s cabinet appointments. It was a power that was not necessary when Democrats controlled the General Assembly and Republicans Jim Holshouser and Jim Martin were governors, nor when Republicans controlled the legislature and Democrat Bev Perdue was governor.
Why has the Senate, so desperate to have this authority that it had to meet in special session to grab it, been so tardy in attending to the business of confirming Cooper’s cabinet appointments?
The U.S. Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s 15 cabinet appointments by mid-March. Surely the North Carolina Senate can be at least as efficient and expeditious as the folks in Washington.
Senate Republican leader Phil Berger, after Thursday’s vote said “the headline in this debate, was Gov. Cooper has no plan. Shouldn’t that be something folks are concerned about? That he has no plan to deal with the issue of natural gas in the state of North Carolina?”
There it is. Delli-Gatti’s fate wasn’t about whether she’s able to do the job. She is eminently qualified — having worked for the EPA as a congressional liaison, the Environmental Defense Fund ad director of Southeast Climate and Energy and she is an Air Force veteran. She has both the experience and skills to do a good job for North Carolina. She’d been on the job with hardly a complaint since February.
During her brief tenure she’d demonstrated a willingness to reach out and build consensus.
Apparently, those aren’t the qualities the leadership in the North Carolina Senate value.
Nobody believes she is not qualified.
This is a Berger political power play and his obedient caucus dutifully agrees.
Today’s editorial is from Capitol Broadcasting Company of Raleigh. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.