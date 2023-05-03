story walk

Farmville Parks and Recreation director Diane White, Farmville Boys & Girls Club unit director Angelina Thompson, and Jackie Sugg of the N.C. Cooperative Extension, from left, stand a J.Y. Monk Park, the location of a new story walk installed by the organizations.

 Donna Williams

FARMVILLE

A partnership between Farmville Parks and Recreation and the N.C. Cooperative Extension has produced a unique new story walk for members of the community to enjoy, organizers said.

