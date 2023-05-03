FARMVILLE
A partnership between Farmville Parks and Recreation and the N.C. Cooperative Extension has produced a unique new story walk for members of the community to enjoy, organizers said.
Located at J.Y. Monk Park on Park Street, the the walk was installed April 4 with the help of Farmville Parks and Recreation director Diane White, The Boys & Girls Club of Farmville unit director Angelina Thompson, and N.C. Cooperative Extension regional nutrition extension associate Jackie Sugg.
It features nine panels containing different pages of a book. Along with the story, each page features an activity prompt to inspire children and their adults to move and get active.
“It encourages reading, thinking, creativity and critical thinking,” Sugg said.
“We want the kids to bring their adults with them. We want the adults to be active too.”
Panels were placed strategically encouraging participants to walk around the park.
“It is a great opportunity for children and their families to come out and read stories together while getting some exercise. It’s a great opportunity to partner with the Boys & Girls Club and N.C. Cooperative Extension,” White said.
Books featured on the story walk will be rotated based on community feedback, Sugg said. Books also can be created by community members and placed on the panels.
That will be an asset to the members of the Boys & Girls Club, Thompson said.
“Having them be able to relate to their own work and by having it displayed allows them to see themselves as authors or artists. They love to read something they wrote themselves,” Thompson said, adding she has seen firsthand the sparks and interest members have when reading their own work to their peers or from reading their peers’ work.
The story walk is pilot effort of the Cooperative Extension’s Steps of Health program, which provided funding for it. Similar walks will be installed in Bertie and Martin counties.
The choice for placing the story walk in Farmville was due in part to local enthusiasm and support.
“Farmville is an amazing place because there are so many people that want to do good work,” Sugg said.
For more information about the story walk or to submit contributions contact Sugg at 919-827-2285 or jackie_sugg@ncsu.edu.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.
