SNOW HILL — Greene Early College student Madison Pearson has been awarded the Carolina Covenant Scholarship for her studies in the fall at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Students who qualify for the Carolina Covenant program are first admitted to the university solely on the basis of their academic qualifications.
Pearson will graduate from the early college and Lenoir Community College in the spring of 2020. She plans to study biology, then pursue her master’s degree to prepare for a career in genetic counseling.
Covenant covers full financial need through grants, scholarships and work-study — no loans. The program also offers academic and personal support to help students get the most out of UNC and graduate on time.
The Carolina Covenant is UNC-Chapel Hill’s groundbreaking program for low-income students. Launched in 2004, the Covenant offers a debt-free path to graduation through a combination of grants, scholarships and a work-study job.
Covenant scholars also have access to mentoring, academic and personal support services.