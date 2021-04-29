A shortage of housing in the area, worsened when Hurricane Florence took out hundreds of homes due to flooding in 2018, has been a big challenge for Wallace officials and economic developers lately.
Based on a study done by town officials, the town’s current water and sewer capacity fees should not slow down development, but actually be an attraction for builders who want to consider Wallace as a place for growth.
In a discussion earlier this year, town council members asked manager Larry Bergman and his staff to take a look at capacity fees in other towns to see how Wallace compares, and to consider possibly lowering rates if it was believed that it would lead to more economic and housing development.
As it turns out, the conversation was one the council had back in 2017, and rates were already lower than most towns around. Now it’s just a matter of getting the word out that Wallace’s rates are a good deal, Bergman said.
In August 2017, the council essentially cut fees in half, and decided at that time that the rate cuts would end in two years. Since then, the town has gone through a few different town managers, the issue was forgotten, and the rates were never put back to their former higher level.
“At that time, capacity fees went from about $1,980 for water and sewer, to $990 for both” for a standard single family home, Bergman said. Compared to neighboring Burgaw, where the traditional hookup costs about $5,300, Wallace is much lower. Burgaw’s location closer to Wilmington has led to a building boom in that town, and Wallace officials are hoping the next boom will occur just a few miles further up the interstate.
Wallace does not just compare favorably to Burgaw, but fees are lower than most of the other approximately 100 towns that the staff compiled in a list that was presented to the council.
Rental housing is very scarce in Wallace, and there are very few homes even listed for sale. In the last year, 100 homes have sold in the Wallace area, and only 15 are actively listed for sale and not under contract. A new apartment complex, proposed for about 60 units, is under development in the Tin City area of Wallace, and the historic Paisley-Boney Building on Main Street is being renovated to include a few second-floor apartments, as well.
Housing scarcity makes it difficult for employers to bring in workers from outside of the area, says Duplin County Economic Development Director Carrie Shields.
“It’s one of our biggest issues,” she said.
We do have a couple of developers looking at us, and hopefully that will be a good thing,” Mayor Charley Farrior said on Thursday during a council work session.
Bergman said he spoke with a housing developer recently who said he considers the town to be “a good deal.”