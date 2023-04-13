Fishing off dock.jpg

A little past 7 p.m. on a mid-September evening in Beaufort, N.C., pink clouds stretch across the sky and reflect in the water, surrounding the Newport River Pier as the sun fades. Scattered along the pier in clusters, are nine people who intermittently cast baited fishing hooks into the water.

It’s a beautiful night for fishing.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com