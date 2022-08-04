Summer Bridge Academy

Entering sixth graders, from left, Michael Williams, Janiyah Outlaw and Blake Briggins talk with math teacher Christy Hyde and Dr. Jeff Sutton, who teaches English language arts, during a tour of EB Frink Middle School on Tuesday as LCPS’s Summer Bridge Academy winds down. Summer Bridge is a three-week program designed to help rising sixth and ninth graders make the step up to a new school environment.

 Lenoir County Public Schools | Patrick Holmes

Janiyah Outlaw might not know her way around EB Frink Middle School yet, but she knows a lot more about moving up to the sixth grade after spending the past three weeks in Lenoir County Public Schools’ Summer Bridge Academy, a program helping rising sixth and ninth graders make the step up to a new school environment.

“I know more sixth grade teachers and I know which classes there are,” Janiyah said Tuesday while she toured Frink with a small group of Summer Bridge students who just last month put the fifth grade and their La Grange Elementary School days behind them.