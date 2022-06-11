The N.C. Cooperative Center in Martin County is excited to announce a summer full of fun.
Former Martin County 4-Her, Kayla Dickerson, has been hired as the temporary 4-H Agent for Martin County. Ms. Dickerson has a packed summer schedule with something for everyone.
OnTuesday, June 21 from 9 a.m.-noon, all children ages 5-18 are invited to the Martin County Extension Center, 104 Kehukee Park Road in Williamston, to kick-off 4-H Summer Fun. The youth will participate in fun ice-breaker activities, learn camp songs and play traditional camp games.
Throughout the summer the day camps will include: Weekly Wednesday Read-Ins, Cookie and Cupcake Decorating, Electric Camp, Digging in the Dirt, Painting Party, Pottery Making, Down on the Farm, Life Skills for Teenagers, Make Your Own Solar Powered Toy Car and much more.
Throughout the summer, campers will have the opportunity to learn how to plant and grow flowers, participate in an afternoon of pirate themed activities, make LED bugs, bubble paint, create a clay bowl, learn how electricity works, balance a checkbook, practice interview skills and be a chef-in-training.
On July 21, campers will learn how to be prepared for an emergency and how to create an at-home emergency kit. A Healthy Lifestyles camp will be held on Tuesday, July 26 giving campers information to start or maintain a healthy lifestyle. Healthy Lifestyles Camp will include a hands-on cooking component.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, representatives from the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and North Carolina Wildlife Resource Officers will be at the Martin County Extension Center to give campers a close encounter with local reptiles found in our own backyards. This day camp is limited to 30 participants, so you are encouraged to register early.
4-H Summer Fun will conclude on Aug. 11 with an evening campfire for all youth who have participated in any of the day camps. Summer Fun participants will receive awards and be recognized for their participation. After the awards are given, all participants will be given s’mores kits.
For more information, a complete listing of Summer Fun Day Camps, and to register, please contact the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service in Martin County at 252-789-4370.
Several of the camps have limited registration, and a few have a registration fee of $10 or less. We cannot wait to start 4-H Summer Fun. Call soon to secure your child’s spot in one or more of these great summer adventures.
Lisa Smith is Interim Extension Director for Martin County.