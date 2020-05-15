Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.