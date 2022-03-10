BEULAVILLE – East Duplin picked up where it left off.
James Kenan started unlike it has in the recent past.
North Duplin beat a 1A team and lost to a 2A school.
The Tigers and Rebels play twice this week.
Other matchups between Duplin’s East Central 2A Conference baseball teams start the third week of March and are heavy in the first week of April.
Elsewhere, Harrells Christian got its first win on Saturday after two losses, while Wallace-Rose Hill dropped a pair of games.
Big numbers
for Panthers
East Duplin, the king of baseball in Duplin County for the previous five seasons, pounded its way to 21 runs and limited the opposition to a scratch tally in wins over Clinton (12-1) on Wednesday in Beulaville and Richlands (10-0) on Friday on the Wildcats’ home field.
Ace left-hander Nick Cavenaugh fanned 13, limiting the Dark Horses to a pair of hits and one earned run after ED went in front 3-0 in the first inning.
The Panthers tacked on five more in the second and three in the third to cruise to a win over a previous foe in the East Central 2A Conference.
Cavenaugh, a senior, also stepped up to the plate with three hits to spark an offense that ignited at many different spots in the order.
Jackson Hunter went 2 for 3 and drove in four runs, while Zack Brown, Brecken Bowles and Chase Pierce all drove in a run.
The Panthers used the pitching firm of Jackson and Jackson to corral Richlands.
Jackson Gause did the bulk of the work on the hill, giving up two hits, a walk and striking out six in four innings. Jackson Hunter had two Ks and a walk in his hitless frame.
And the power was there offensively as 10 hits efficiently gave the Panthers 10 runs against Richlands.
ED scored five by the end of two innings and added a five spot in the fourth.
Bowles drove in three runs and Cavenaugh, Hunter and Pierce a run apiece. Jayden Dail plated two more with a hit.
East Duplin, which finished 10-3 in last season’s conference-only regular season due to COVID-19 concerns, has gone 61-27 under Thigpen since 2017 with no losses to a Duplin County school during his tenure. That number would be higher if the pandemic had not forced teams to stop in March of 2020 ED was 4-1 when the plug was pulled.
Tigers looking
to turn corner,
nab two wins
James Kenan went 1-10 last season and is 9-35 since 2018.
That makes a 2-0 opening week a reason for at least a temporary celebration.
The Tigers started off the season with 18 runs to shut out Lakewood (3-0) and Union (15-0).
Andrew Pender took off his basketball jersey, donned a baseball uniform and proceeded to bash three hits in three trips and drove in four runs in the victory over the Spartans on Monday last week. Will Sutton, Clay Pridgen and Hayden McGee added hits as James Kenan scored 12 times in the opening inning.
Pridgen picked up the win with Sutton pitching in relief.
Last Thursday’s win against the Leopards centered around Pridgen’s pitching, McGee’s bat, walks and stolen bases.
Pridgen threw a complete game no-hitter, whiffing 14.
McGee went 2 for 3 and drove in a run, while James Kenan waited out Lakewood hurlers for eight walks, and tricked them for 10 stolen in 10 attempts.
McGee had six swipes. Pridgen, Xzavier Boone and Mason Brown also drew free passes to first base.
Pridgen, McGee and Slayden Smith each had two walks.
The Tigers were set to take on North Duplin twice this week (Monday and Wednesday). JK also hosts Jones Senior on Tuesday.
Rebels blow out
Bruins, lose slugfest
to Blue Devils
North Duplin blew a four-run lead during its 10-7 loss to South Lenoir last Thursday in Deep Run.
But the term blowout had a new meaning when the Rebels opened up the season by smashing Wilson Beddingfield 24-0.
The Rebels hammered five extra-base hits, plus eight singles, and earned four walks to fuel 11- and 13-run innings in the third and fourth, respectively.
Austin Duff, Tanner Kornegay, Kyle Smith, Wesley Holmes and Landon Kelly drove in a pair of runs. Tyler Johnsey added three hits and Gavin Lee a pair of two-baggers,
Kelly struck out seven, walked four, but did not give up a hit to the Bruins in 15 at-bats. The game was mercifully called after four innings.
North Duplin might have wanted to end its game with the Blue Devils in the middle of the fourth with the Rebels in front 7-4.
The Leopards notched six runs in its half of the fourth and no team was able to dent the scoreboard the rest of the game.
Duff went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBI. Smith and Johnsey each drove in a run with 1-for-4 days.
Kelly and Lee allowed just one earned run in three innings. Losing pitcher Eric Rosas went 3.1 innings and gave up nine hits. ND had four errors and unearned runs as just four of seven runs came from defensive miscues.
Crusaders upend
Knights for
first win of ‘22
Harrells Christian Academy plays some of the best baseball teams in the state, year in, year out.
Tough losses often turn into teaching tools to make the Crusaders stronger when the North Carolina Independent School Athletics Association playoffs begin.
They Crusaders are 1-2, having been blown to shreds by Westchester County, Va. (14-1), lost a 7-6 heartbreaker with arch-rival Parrott Academy on Thursday, and recovered to stump Wake County Home School 6-5 on Saturday.
The latter two games were a part of the Parrott Invitational at Faith Christian campus in Rocky Mount.
HCA went 13-6 in 2021 under longtime coach Winfred Johnson, a former baseball player who is in ECU’s Sports Hall of Fame.
‘Dawgs’ search
for offense
continues in ‘22
A few scratch hits in two games didn’t give Wallace-Rose Hill much of a chance in losses to Trask (4-1) and Clinton (14-0).
Thirteen strikeouts was partly responsible for the loss to the Titans in Rocky Point on Wednesday.
Freshman Kameron Thomas slashed a single and double as two of WRH’s six hits. Juniors Devin West (double), Xzavier Pearsall and Andrew Williams each punched one into the outfield for a hit.
Williams and Dallas James divided up the pitching duties, combining to yield six hits and eight walks. Half of the Titans’ runs were unearned.
Nick Johnson had a pair of doubles and O’Mariyan Ennis three hits for Trask (2-1).
Clinton (3-0) scored three times in the first, four in the second and five in the third to go up 12-0.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com