I decided to take some time this week to remind everyone to take care of themselves.
I’m not talking about physically or in regards to hygiene – that should be expected. I’m talking about mentally.
In an age of frequent uncertainties, conflict, division and strife, we often forget to look after our minds amidst personal turmoil.
There is a stigma behind mental illness, unfortunately. It has gotten better in recent years, but some still view it as something to be afraid of.
I see some roll their eyes or look the other way while others wrestle with depression, ADHD or some other related illness. It is almost as if those suffering are expected to just switch it off.
It’s not that easy. In 2017, I was diagnosed with a mental illness myself. While on the outside, it’s difficult to tell, it can be a crippling struggle on the inside from day-to-day.
I am not alone. Nearly 53 million adult Americans deal with mental illness daily. That’s one in five adults in this country. While most of these illnesses are not deemed “serious” by medical definition, they can range from chronic anxiety to behavioral disorders and still leave an impact on one’s life.
Even then, we all suffer from dips in our mental health. We all deal with stress – especially in a society that prioritizes productivity over everything else – and we all have dealt with worries, self-doubt, etc. whether during our high school days or as we have grown older.
Over the last five years, I’ve tried my best to educate friends and family on the plight of others, hoping that we can all be a bit kinder. Mental health awareness has grown into an unfortunate passion.
None of us can fully imagine what someone else may be going through at any given moment. A mental illness is nothing to underestimate. The human brain is one of the most powerful tools on the planet, which makes it an equally powerful antagonist when it becomes ill.
We should not be scared to confront these issues. Because of the stigmas surrounding mental health, so many people are forced to live in silence, which can cripple them further.
My advice? Learn to be a better listener. Learn to talk if you struggle.
There is nothing wrong in confiding in those who care about you, whether it is a spouse, friend or family member. Let us not stigmatize these issues further. Humans are very lucky to have such an expressive form of communication at our disposal, let’s use it.
Some people say admitting you have a mental illness or talking about it is weak. I say it’s strong. It takes a strong person to admit they have a flaw and an even stronger person to face it, act on it and fight to be better.
So please, in this era of toxicity and vitriol towards others for petty differences, let’s remember to take care of each other. Treat your fellow men and women with kindness. It’s the least we can do.