CALYPSO – Erik Rosas set the tone with his bulldog-on-the-mound mentality.
His replacement on the hill, Richard Noble, was likewise a battler, and drove in three runs over the course of two innings.
Add timely hitting from Brady Byrd, Austin Duff and Tyler Johnsey and it’s easy to see why North Duplin pushed aside Rosewood 7-4 last Thursday on the Rebels’ diamond in a key victory for first place in the Carolina 1A Conference race over the Eagles, the best league team in four of the previous five seasons.
ND (9-2, 3-0) was to face Hobbton (8-3, 3-1) on Tuesday before making the turn into the second rotation of CC teams.Rosewood is 9-4, 2-1.
The Rebels got to Eagle starter Root Merritt for two early runs in the third to nab a one-run lead, and then erupted for four runs the following frame to go in front 6-1.
Down 3-2 in the home half of of the fourth, Garris Warren doubled and went to second on a bunt by Wesley Holmes. Johnsey, Rosas and Byrd then worked walks as two runs crossed the plate.
Noble added a two-run single, and drove in Johnsey in the sixth, who was hit by a pitch, sacrificed to second by Rosas and took third via a ground ball to the right side by Byrd.
Byrd, the No. 9 hitter on the lineup card, singled to help ND go in front 2-1 in the third. Noble drove him in after a Rosewood double play.
Rosas, meanwhile, stayed on task against a good-hitting Eagle team that has played six 2A teams and has gone 70-26 in the past five seasons.
The senior scattered four hits over 4.2 innings, striking out five and walking six. He stayed calm with runners on base to get outs to stay away from big innings.
He whiffed leadoff hitter Cam Medlin to end threats in second and fourth innings. He had to exit the game after getting a ground out and fly out in the fifth, with a Wyatt Lassiter single in the mix.
Noble struggled with his control after giving up an RBI single to Worth Best. He then walked two Eagles. But Johnsey stabbed a line drive to silence the rally.
Noble fought like Rosas in his final two innings as ND was counting outs and not base runners with a four-run lead.
Key series
North Duplin lost to Rosewood 7-2 early last season, but beat the Eagles 6-5 later and did not lose another CC game. Rosewood’s 15-9 loss to Hobbton effectively gave ND the conference crown. Then the Rebels convinced the playoff judges with a 9-7 win in the CC Tournament .
The Rebels are 27-6 since head coach Colton Chrisman took over.
Dugout Chatter
Welcome back Tanner Kornegay, the injured CF who had three hits and three walks in three games. He also covers a lot of ground in the outfield.
Noble (.471) leads the Rebels in hits (16) and RBI (14) and extra-base efforts (three doubles, two triples).
Byrd (.500) has four doubles and nine RBI as the final hitter in the lineup. Pate (.286) and Duff (.276) have combined to knock in 18 in the top third of the order. Esteban Santos-Clark (.381) and Warren (.318) have both been key cogs in the Rebels’ offense.
Meanwhile, Rosas (4-1, 1.58 ERA, 48 Ks in 26.2 innings), Johnsey (3-0, 1.20. 19 Ks in 11.1 innings) and Noble (1-0, 2.49, 28 Ks in 18 innings) have offered steady performances across the board.
ND was also slated to play Jones Senior on Monday this week and travel to Smithfield on Friday to face Neuse Charter.
The Rebels meet Goldsboro on April 10 in the first round of the Duplin-Wayne Crossover Tournament.