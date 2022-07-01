After pitching played a crucial role in determining the first four games of the District 4 9-11 Year Old championship series, the opening four innings of Friday night’s Game Five made it appear the decisive game would be no different.
Then, both the Tar Heel All-Stars and North State All-Stars broke out the bats, scoring a combined 12 runs in the final two innings.
In the end, it was Tar Heel coming out on top with a 7-5 victory to claim the District 4 title.
With the District 4 championship, Tar Heel now advances to the North Carolina state tournament in Charlotte beginning July 9.
After the two sides traded a pair of runs apiece in the fifth inning, Tar Heel put up a five-spot in the top of the sixth.
The inning got started with Grady Conway reaching on a four-pitch walk before Finnegan Boyd also drew a walk on four consecutive pitches outside of the zone with one away in the inning.
North State then intentionally walked leadoff batter Jake Zambardino to load the bases with one out for Hayden Lovett.
On an 0-2 pitch, Lovett reached out and poked a single back up the middle to plate Conway for the go-ahead run.
After a line out to second, North State looked to get out of the jam surrendering just one run.
Instead, Bryson Nelson was hit by a pitch to push across Boyd for the second run of the frame.
A walk drawn by Brady Walker brought in Zambardino before Mason Knox laced a ball into center field, as a dropped fly ball allowed Lovett and Nelson both to score to give Tar Heel a 7-2 edge heading into the bottom of the sixth.
North State would not go down without a fight however, as one-out singles by Nolan Hare and Caleb Jackson around Josh Miller being hit by a pitch loaded the bases for the top of the order.
Carson Byrum was also hit by a pitch, pushing across Branson McKeown, who had pinch run for Hare, to cut the deficit to four and bring the tying run to the plate in the form of Jack Hager.
Hager hit a sharp grounder back to the mound, as Tar Heel looked to turn the ever-rare 1-2-3 double play.
After forcing out pinch runner Aiden Burt at home, the throw to first sailed down the right-field line, allowing both Jackson and Byrum to score, cutting the deficit to two.
Hager took second on the throwing error, as the home side still had the potential tying run at the plate.
Tar Heel then shut the door, forcing a fly out to second to claim the district title.
After four innings of scoreless action, Tar Heel broke through in the top of the fifth, as Tucker Blodgett got the inning going by drawing a walk before Zambardino singled to left.
After a passed ball allowed both runners to move into scoring position, North State drew its infield in, giving room for Lovett to drop a bloop single just behind the second base bag to score Blodgett for the game’s opening run.
Kaleb Pitt was then intentionally walked to load the bases, bringing Nelson to the plate.
Coming just feet short of a grand slam, Nelson drove a sacrifice fly deep to straightaway center field to plate Zambardino for the second run of the inning.
Tar Heel came right back in the home half of the frame with two runs of its own.
Jackson led off with a single through the right side, before Byrum dropped down a bunt single to the left side to put two on with nobody out, as both runners would later score on a pair of errors to tie the game at two heading into the sixth.