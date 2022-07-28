...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
110. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the current Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Tar Heels-Hoosiers, Devils-Buckeyes highlight ACC-Big 10 challenge
Heels-Hoosiers, DevilsBucks highlight ACC-Big 10 Challenge series
National runner-up North Carolina, a strong contender for the No. 1 spot in the preseason polls with four starters returning, will play at Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30.
The two conferences announced Friday the 14 matchups for the 24th edition of the three-day event, which the ACC leads 12-8 with three ties. The Big Ten won 8-6 last season for its third straight win. The ACC has a 144-121 advantage in all games since the genesis in 1999.
The other headliner matchup for Nov. 30 has Ohio State at Duke, which carries the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in new coach Jon Scheyer’s first year.
The four other games on Nov. 30 are Purdue at Florida State, Boston College at Nebraska and Rutgers at Miami and Michigan State at Notre Dame. The latter two matchups feature a pair of NCAA Tournament teams from 2022.
The six-game slate on Nov. 29 features Virginia at Michigan. Syracuse at Illinois, Maryland at Louisville, Penn State at Clemson, Wake Forest at Wisconsin and Georgia Tech at Iowa are the other matchups.
On Nov. 28, Minnesota plays at Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh visits Northw