CHAPEL HILL (AP) — Tarboro’s football team won its fourth state title in five seasons and its second in the 2021 calendar year with a 28-7 win over Mitchell in the NCHSAA 1A state championship game at UNC’s Kenan Stadium on Saturday.
Tarboro senior running back Tobias Joyner took home MVP honors with 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground. Junior running back Trevon White was the team’s most outstanding player on offense with 79 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while senior defensive back Treheem Daniels took home most outstanding player on defense with a game-high 14 tackles.
Mitchell junior quarterback Ty Turbyfill was named the team’s most outstanding player on offense with101 yards rushing, 62 yards passing and a touchdown pass. Senior linebacker Enrique Huaroco was named the team’s most outstanding player on defense with 11 tackles and a forced fumble.
The Vikings (14-1, 5-0 Four Rivers 1A) shut out the Mountaineers (13-3, 6-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A) in the second half. Defensive backs Nathan Sherrod and Omarion Lewis each came up with crucial interceptions down the stretch, and the Vikings’ defense forced two turnovers on downs in the fourth quarter.
Tarboro got on the board first. After a Layton Dupree punt pinned Mitchell at its 1, Tarboro’s defense forced a three-and-out, setting up the Vikings well with the ball at their 49. Tarboro capitalized and opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run by White to take the 7-0 lead with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.
Mitchell tied it up on the following possession. After Turbyfill came up gimpy following a second-down run, the Mountaineers ran a fake QB draw and Turbyfill tossed it to a wide open Gage Young for an 8-yard score to make it 7-7 with 9:23 left in the second quarter.
A shanked punt gave Tarboro the ball at Mitchell’s 30-yard line with less than 3 minutes to go in the second period.
The Vikings bled the clock nearly all the way down, taking the lead 14-7 on a 1-yard run by White on fourth and goal with 6 seconds remaining in the half.
White returned the second half kickoff to the Mitchell 47-yard line, and a couple plays later, Tobias Joyner got loose for a 35-yard touchdown to push the lead to 21-7 with 9:58 left in the third quarter.
Joyner put the final nail in the coffin with a 38-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 28-7 with 2:12 remaining in the fourth quarter.