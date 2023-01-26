LCPS_minigrants22.jpg

Amanda Hoover, a first-grade teacher at Southwood Elementary School, won a 2022 mini-grant from the Lenoir County Education Foundation and got hugs from her students when the grant awards were delivered Wednesday. The Education Foundation and its parent organization, the Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce, distributed 56 grant awards with a total value of $23,848 to teachers at 11 LCPS schools.

 Lenoir County Public Schools

As part of their social studies work, Kristina Jones’ fifth graders will learn about the 50 states by using their iPads to create tourism commercials. Working closer to home, Betsy Mercer’s students will use digital tools to monitor the weather in their own backyard. The entire fourth grade at La Grange Elementary will have their nose in new novels, to be read as a class and discussed.

All these engaging lessons — and many more like them — are made possible by 56 Lenoir County Education Foundation mini-grant awards presented this week to LCPS teachers at 11 schools. Total value of these 2022 grants: $23, 848. That’s a new record for a grant program that goes back more than two decades.