Seventeen students at Snow Hill Primary gives earned the weekly “Terrific Kid” awards on Jan. 29.
Each teacher chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal for recognition. On Fridays, these students are presented the award from the counselor, Mrs. McLawhorn, or an administrator and are congratulated for their hard work.
Following are Snow Hill Primary’s Terrific Kids from last week: Addison Batts, Luke Brock, Natalia Cazuela, Kayden Duke, Khriah Hall, Harper Haywood, Mason Hinojosa, U’Shya Lewis, Petra Montanez-Bravo, Franco Maldonado Hernandez, Jocelyn Reyes, Aiden Rouse, Catarina Soc Maldonado, Bryson Strickland, Kinley Theisen, Genesis Villagomez, Kamari Watkins.