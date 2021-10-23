As Americans return to work, Texas Roadhouse is rolling out a new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree.
The announcement coincides with a National Hiring Day event on Monday.
The Greenville location will host a hiring event to fill both full and part-time positions.
Any team member working 30 hours or more weekly that qualifies for benefits will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, when a C average is maintained.
According to a new release, Texas Roadhouse offers career opportunities with competitive pay, based on experience.
The company encourages “Roadies” to love what they do today and prepare for tomorrow through extensive training and opportunities for advancement. In 2020, Texas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in COVID pay, COVID relief and bonuses for employees, the release said.
Texas Roadhouse is conducting in-person interviews for all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online at https://texasroadhouse.jobdetails.io/hiringday/.
To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday at each participating location.
Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant and is an equal opportunity employer. All interested applicants are welcome to apply.