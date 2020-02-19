“There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch” insinuates that nothing is free. There are always costs associated with whatever is offered, service or product. Neither in America is there such a phenomenon as a free college education, or free health care, or free salaries. Not yet anyway! But beware for whom you vote in the coming elections because you may get — or regret — then pay for that which you voted.
Americans hear in political TV ads terms like “left-wing,” “egalitarian,” “liberal,” “radical,” “progressive” — all associated with and synonymous for Democrat ideology. Be wary these political wolves wearing sheep’s clothing.
From Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her squad to Bernie Sanders, we voters listen to “free, free, free-free-free, free, free.” Yet nobody expounds how these freebies will be financed. Sen. Elizabeth Warren offers her 2 cent tax penalizing the wealthy who don’t seem to deserve their accumulated riches and are apparently compelled to share their affluence. Elizabeth hasn’t read enough economics texts or history tomes to realize the error of her reasoning.
Such progressive rhetoric is pure socialism which has proven fatal to any economy that has espoused it. History records many examples from communist countries across the globe to the American continent’s Venezuela and Cuba.
Under socialism a greater portion of your hard-earned salary will be “stolen” as taxes to attempt to finance all this “free stuff.” Greater government control of your life and freedoms will ensue as an inflated bureaucracy expands. The best way to ward off the existential threat of socialism is to challenge all self-proclaimed “progressives” on the ballot and demand he or she explains, to your satisfaction, why Democratic reasoning and ideologies are better off for you and this country.
Remember the sage observation of Thoreau: “That government is best which governs least.”
John Cleary
Winterville