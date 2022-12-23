pendleton's trees 2

Pendleton’s Christmas Trees in Weeksville has been selling Fraser fir Christmas trees for the past 28 years. Putting up Christmas trees became a mainstream practice in the U.S. when, in 1850, an engraving of Queen Victoria and her Christmas tree was published in the magazine Godey’s Ladies Book.

 Photo courtesy Melissa Pendleton

Why, every Christmas, do so many people endure the mess of dried pine needles, the risk of a fire hazard and impossibly tangled strings of lights?

Strapping a fir tree to the hood of my car and worrying about the strength of the twine, I sometimes wonder if I should just buy an artificial tree and do away with all the hassle. Then my inner historian scolds me — I have to remind myself that I’m taking part in one of the world’s oldest religious traditions. To give up the tree would be to give up a ritual that predates Christmas itself.

